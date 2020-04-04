82.6 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 4, 2020
Saturday, April 4, 2020
Villages-News Editorial
Daughters fondly remember Villager who died after contracting Coronavirus

An 84-year-old Villager who died after contracting the Coronavirus is being fondly remembered by her daughters.
The red buttons and Coronavirus

A Village of Pine Hills resident says the population is at risk for Coronavirus and the gates are a problem. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Don't misunderstand the Developer's 'responsibility'

A Village of Charlotte resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it's time to stop expecting the Developer to solve all of the problems in The Villages. He says that's not how it works.
31-year-old victim of Leesburg shooting dies at Ocala hospital

Leesburg Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a man dead.
Charles Joseph Nickrand

Charles Nickrand, of The Villages, FL, passed away March 29. He was an amazing person, and he will be truly missed by everyone that knew him.
Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Publix allowing some employees to wear gloves and masks amid COVID-19 outbreak

Florida's largest grocery store chain is allowing some of its employees to take extra precautions against the Coronavirus.
Villager’s death proves that COVID-19 virus must be taken seriously

Villages-News Editorial

Tragedy hit home Friday when we learned that a Villages resident had succumbed to the Coronavirus.

Sadly, 84-year-old Village of Winifred resident Carol Lynch lost her life Thursday after being diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 24. Lynch’s health rapidly took a turn for the worse before she died, leaving her family and friends mourning the loss of someone described as the “Eveready Bunny” and a “force to be reckoned with.”

Carol Lynch

Four other Sumter and Lake County residents also have died as a result of the virus. They are described as an 83-year-old woman, a 68-year-old man, a 74-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man. We’re not sure if any of those victims are Villagers, as the Florida Department of Health only releases the county where they reside. But given their age, we certainly wouldn’t be surprised if they also are residents of the mega-retirement community.

All of which brings us to this – every resident who lives in The Villages and those in the surrounding communities must take this pandemic seriously. In fact, we all have an obligation to follow Gov. Ron DeSantis’ stay-at-home order and practice social distancing and other precautionary measures when going to places like grocery stores or pharmacies.

As we all know, the order allows for things like walks or enjoying exercise in the fresh air. But it’s imperative that it doesn’t take place in groups, no matter how stir crazy one might be or how much friends are missed. Keeping a six-foot distance from others who may have the virus has never been more important, especially given the fact that more than 10,000 people have now tested positive in the Sunshine State.

Carol Lynch, center, with her daughters.

There’s no doubt that Villagers are missing the old days of town square entertainment, eating at their favorite restaurants, going to recreation centers, swimming, playing softball and visiting dog parks with their lovable pets. Toss in the fact that pickleball and tennis courts also have been closed and we’re not surprised to learn that residents want their fun-loving lifestyle back.

We’re also aware that some Villagers – particularly when news of the COVID-19 virus first came to light – didn’t exactly take the virus seriously. Some were seen crowding around area bars before the governor shut down restaurant dining rooms. Some held large-scale parties in their homes. Some tossed out the 6-foot separation rule while playing golf. More than once groups were spotted gathering at Lake Sumter Landing. And let’s not forget that Villages pools were shut down because residents wouldn’t follow the rule of 10 or less in the water at any given time.

Amazingly, it got to the point where Sumter County sheriff’s deputies had to start patrolling the area and encouraging people to adhere to the social-distancing guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We think it’s beyond ridiculous that sheriff’s deputies had to get involved with the need for the use of common sense. And we find it shameful that because of the careless actions of a few people, those deputies had to put themselves at risk.

Golfers were out this past Thursday morning in The Villages.

The Churchill Pool was a popular place on the afternoon of March 18.

Let’s remember that Coronavirus is moved by people. If they stop moving, the virus eventually goes away. People stop dying – more than 170 in Florida, more than 7,100 in the United States and 278,000-plus across the globe. And we’ll be able to put this horrific ordeal behind us once and for all.

Here’s the bottom line: If people follow the governor’s stay-at-home order, wash their hands, keep surfaces clean and stay at home when they’re sick, it stands to reason that a huge dent will be put into the spread of COVID-19. That means that we – all of us – have the ability to play a huge part in ending this pandemic.

Vendors were breaking down at Lake Sumter Landing on Friday, March 13 after the St. Patrick’s Day celebration was shut down.

At some point, town squares, restaurants, pickleball courts, recreation centers, pools and dog parks will reopen. Those socializing opportunities many crave will come back soon enough. And before we know it, The Villages lifestyle will be up and running in full force.

But that simply can’t happen until this horrible crisis is under control. We all have obligation to do our part to make that happen. Frankly, we think it’s a small price to pay to protect yourself, your loved ones and friends from a virus that could make them suffer greatly and possibly claim their lives.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Opinions

70 percent of world’s population doesn’t use toilet paper

Columnist Barry Evans writes that 70 percent or more of the world’s population doesn’t use toilet paper. You probably do not want to know how they do handle it. 
Opinions

The traits Of Trump

Lady Lake resident Hugo Buchanan, writing in an Opinion piece, criticizes President Trump's "leadership" during a time of national crisis.
Opinions

President Trump is ahead of the curve

Villager John Shewchuk, writing in an Opinion piece, contends that President Trump is doing an outstanding job fighting the "China Flu."
Opinions

CARES act provides money for Americans

Congressman Daniel Webster breaks down the massive CARES act and what it means in dollars and cents to each and every American.
Opinions

Has the Morse family become too Trumpian?

Villager Miles Zaremski, writing in an Opinion piece, wonders if the Morse family has become too Trumpian?
Opinions

Kenny Rogers reportedly suffered from hepatitis C

Kenny Rogers recorded 65 albums, sold more than 165 million records and was elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame. He died earlier this month at age 81. Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back at the medical conditions Rogers reportedly suffered from in the final years of his life.
Opinions

Heads should hang in shame over delays in repairing sinkhole-damaged homes

The continuing saga of the sinkhole-ravaged homes in the Village of Chatham took yet another ugly turn last week during a Marion County Commission meeting.
Villages-News Editorial

The red buttons and Coronavirus

A Village of Pine Hills resident says the population is at risk for Coronavirus and the gates are a problem.
Don't misunderstand the Developer's 'responsibility'

A Village of Charlotte resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it's time to stop expecting the Developer to solve all of the problems in The Villages.
Golf

Village of Hillsborough woman gets first hole-in-one

A Village of Hillsborough woman got her first hole-in-one Friday.
Stop whining and appreciate what we have

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is encouraging her fellow Villagers to stop wining and appreciate what we have.
News

Villager dies of Coronavirus after health rapidly declines

An 84-year-old Villager has lost her battle with the Coronavirus after her health reportedly took a rapid turn for the worse.
News

Pickleball courts in The Villages fall silent due to social distancing

The enthusiastic clacking of the paddles and balls was absent Friday morning from pickleball courts across The Villages, with the game falling victim to social distancing required by the Coronavirus.
Villager's death proves that COVID-19 virus must be taken seriously

With the Coronavirus claiming its first victim in The Villages, it's imperative that we all do our part to conquer this horrible pandemic once and for all.
Intoxicated mother arrested after children found living in filth

An intoxicated mother was arrested after her children were found living in a filthy apartment with rotting food in the sink and beer cans scattered on the floor.
Crime

Suspected shoplifter arrested at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza

A suspected shoplifter was arrested at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
