Saturday, April 4, 2020
Saturday, April 4, 2020
Meta Minton
Villages couple ready for David vs. Goliath battle over little white cross

A couple in The Villages said they are ready for a David vs. Goliath battle over the little white cross on display in their yard.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

The red buttons and Coronavirus

A Village of Pine Hills resident says the population is at risk for Coronavirus and the gates are a problem. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Letters to the Editor

Don’t misunderstand the Developer’s ‘responsibility’

A Village of Charlotte resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s time to stop expecting the Developer to solve all of the problems in The Villages. He says that’s not how it works.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters battle blaze that damages four condo units

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue battled a residential structure fire last week.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Charles Joseph Nickrand

Charles Nickrand, of The Villages, FL, passed away March 29. He was an amazing person, and he will be truly missed by everyone that knew him.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Wal-Mart limiting number of customers inside stores amid COVID-19 outbreak

A major chain store with locations in and around The Villages has made a sweeping change that will impact customers amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
Villages couple ready for David vs. Goliath battle over little white cross

Meta Minton

A couple in The Villages said they are ready for a David vs. Goliath battle over the little white cross on display in their yard.

Wayne and Bonnie Anderson of the Village of Tamarind Grove said they thought it was an April Fool’s joke when a court summons was delivered to their door, indicating they are being sued.

“And not only a sad day, but a dangerous day. Right at the height of Villagers self-quarantining over the COVID-19 virus outbreak, The Villages officials are sending out servers to peoples’ doors. Are they infected? This poor medical judgement only compounds fear in the community, especially with the filing of a ridiculous, frivolous lawsuit. We’ve got a pandemic going on and The Villages is obsessed with ripping crosses out of our yards. This is insanity,” said Wayne Anderson.

He said the suit alleges that the display the cross is a violation of their deed restriction. The Andersons counter that the deed restriction is contrary to Florida law, and federal law, which says “reasonable” displays of ornaments on homeowners’ private property is allowed and can’t be prohibited without just cause.

“There has to be a compelling reason to prevent the display of ornaments. The Villages has shown no legal reason for their deed ban of small-religious ornaments on people’s property,” Anderson said.
The suit also alleges the Andersons agreed to the deed restrictions when they moved here.

They admit they signed the contract but “did not know” that the deed restriction in that contract was “against the law.”

Also, they claim the deed restriction is contrary to law.

“Allowing one homeowner to display ornaments while telling the next-door neighbors they cannot is called ‘selective enforcement’ and a form of discrimination. And this is also against the law. The courts have ruled it’s one law for everyone – not for a select few,” Wayne Anderson said.

The Andersons claim they have “tried and tried to work out this sad situation” with The Villages.

They said they face $4,800 in fines over their little white cross.

This little white cross is on display at the home of Wayne and Bonnie Anderson in the Village of Tamarind Grove.

The attorneys for the American Center for Law & Justice sent The Villages two letters stating homeowners had the legal right to display a little, reasonable cross in their yard.

But, now the ACLJ has said, at this time, they are “unable” to help the Andersons in court.

“So, folks we are on our own,” Wayne Anderson said.

They said they are prepared to represent themselves in court.
“This fight will be like David vs. Goliath. And, we hope for the same outcome,” Wayne Anderson said.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Meta Minton

Opinions

Opinions

Villager’s death proves that COVID-19 virus must be taken seriously

With the Coronavirus claiming its first victim in The Villages, it’s imperative that we all do our part to conquer this horrible pandemic once and for all.
Crime

Crime

Man with Georgia ID passes bad check at Batteries & Bulbs

A man with a Georgia driver’s license passed a bad check at Batteries & Bulbs in Lady Lake.
Crime

Lady Lake police investigating theft of septic materials from job site

Lady Lake police are investigating the theft of septic materials from a job site in the April Hills area.
Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
