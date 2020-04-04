86.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 4, 2020
Saturday, April 4, 2020
Larry D. Croom
Local sheriff’s offices producing protective masks amid COVID-19 crisis

Sheriff’s offices in the tri-county area are doing their part to provide protective masks for first responders, healthcare workers and those in essential jobs as the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps across Florida.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

The red buttons and Coronavirus

A Village of Pine Hills resident says the population is at risk for Coronavirus and the gates are a problem. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Letters to the Editor

Don’t misunderstand the Developer’s ‘responsibility’

A Village of Charlotte resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s time to stop expecting the Developer to solve all of the problems in The Villages. He says that’s not how it works.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters battle blaze that damages four condo units

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue battled a residential structure fire last week.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Charles Joseph Nickrand

Charles Nickrand, of The Villages, FL, passed away March 29. He was an amazing person, and he will be truly missed by everyone that knew him.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Wal-Mart limiting number of customers inside stores amid COVID-19 outbreak

A major chain store with locations in and around The Villages has made a sweeping change that will impact customers amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
Villages doctor’s daughter offers instructions for easy-to-make protective masks

Larry D. Croom

A Villages doctor’s daughter who has been making protective masks for healthcare workers is offering easy instructions for local residents who want to help out amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Lynda Cowin Nijensohn, whose father is local orthopedic surgeon Dr. John Cowin, has been making protective masks for healthcare works during the Coronavirus outbreak. She is offering an easy method for Villagers and others who want to do the same thing to contribute to the fight against COVID-19.

Lynda Cowin Nijensohn, whose father is local orthopedic surgeon Dr. John Cowin, lives in the Boston area and has been busy making masks for medical providers in her area and here in the tri-county area. The business consultant has been joined by her two children, 14-year-old Mariana and 12-year-old Jed, in the effort as well.

With the Coronavirus continuing to sweep across the United States and medical supplies in short supply, Nijensohn created a Facebook page for those interested in making masks, as well as a YouTube instructional video.

Click HERE to visit the Facebook page and see the video below:

Lynda Cowin Nijensohn and her children, 14-year-old Mariana and 12-year-old Jed, have been busy making protective masks for healthcare providers. Nijensohn’s parents are longtime Villages orthopedic surgeon Dr. John Cowin and former state Sen. Anna Cowin, of Leesburg.

Nijensohn said the easy-to-make masks require just six stiches. Her simple-to-follow steps are listed below:

  • Cut a piece of fabric 12 x 14. Cut 3/4” wide 36”-48” long stretchy tie like T-shirt or jersey or 48” long tie with no give.
  • Finish the two 12-inch sides.
  • Fold right sides together so that the finished edges meet and overlap about an inch in the middle to kind of look like a tissue holder.
  • Sew the left and right edges of the “tissue holder.”
  • Turn right-side-out.
  • Fold over about 3/4” to the back where the opening is the left and right sides to make a channel for your tie and sew in place.
  • Use a safety pen to run a tie through the two channels.
  • Knot ends of tie.

Nijensohn is a breast cancer survivor who runs the Boston Marathon every year to raise money for the Dana Barber Cancer Institute. Her father was one of the first to offer care for victims of the Boston Marathon bombing seven years ago. Her mother, former state Sen. Anna Cowin, also rendered aid to victims in the moments after the tragedy took place.

Dr. John Cowin and his daughter, Lynda Cowin Nijensohn, at the 2019 Boston Marathon.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Opinions

Opinions

Villager’s death proves that COVID-19 virus must be taken seriously

With the Coronavirus claiming its first victim in The Villages, it’s imperative that we all do our part to conquer this horrible pandemic once and for all.
Man with Georgia ID passes bad check at Batteries & Bulbs

A man with a Georgia driver’s license passed a bad check at Batteries & Bulbs in Lady Lake.
Crime

Lady Lake police investigating theft of septic materials from job site

Lady Lake police are investigating the theft of septic materials from a job site in the April Hills area.
