86.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 4, 2020
type here...
Home Business
Saturday, April 4, 2020
Larry D. Croom
86.1 F
The Villages

Top Story

News

Daughters fondly remember Villager who died after contracting Coronavirus

An 84-year-old Villager who died after contracting the Coronavirus is being fondly remembered by her daughters.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

The red buttons and Coronavirus

A Village of Pine Hills resident says the population is at risk for Coronavirus and the gates are a problem. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Don’t misunderstand the Developer’s ‘responsibility’

A Village of Charlotte resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s time to stop expecting the Developer to solve all of the problems in The Villages. He says that’s not how it works.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

31-year-old victim of Leesburg shooting dies at Ocala hospital

Leesburg Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a man dead.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Charles Joseph Nickrand

Charles Nickrand, of The Villages, FL, passed away March 29. He was an amazing person, and he will be truly missed by everyone that knew him.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

Wal-Mart limiting number of customers inside stores amid COVID-19 outbreak

A major chain store with locations in and around The Villages has made a sweeping change that will impact customers amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
Read more
Read More Business

Wal-Mart limiting number of customers inside stores amid COVID-19 outbreak

Larry D. Croom

A major chain store with locations in and around The Villages has made a sweeping change that will impact customers amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

Beginning Saturday, Wal-Mart started limiting the number of customers that could be inside a store at any given time. Stores are allowing no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet of space in the facility, which amounts to about 20 percent of a store’s capacity.

To manage the restriction, Wal-Mart will limit entry to a single door, which in most cases will be the grocery entrance. Arriving customers will be admitted one by one and counted. Employees and signage will remind customers of the importance of social distancing while they’re waiting to enter a store – especially before it opens in the morning. Once a store reaches its capacity, customers will be admitted inside on a “1-out-1-in” basis.

Wal-Mart also will institute one-way movement through the aisles in a number of our stores, using floor markers and direction from employees to help customers avoid coming into close contact with others as they shop. Signs inside the stores also will remind customers of the need to maintain social distancing – especially while they are in lines to checkout. Once customers have made their purchases, they will be directed to leave through a different door, which should lessen the instances of people closely passing each other.

Wal-Mart recently joined with Publix and Winn-Dixie in installing Plexiglass-style sneeze guards at its stores in an effort to protect both customers and employees. Stores also installed floor decals near checkout stations to remind customers to stay at least six feet apart while waiting to pay for their items and have been focusing on constant cleaning efforts, including the use of two-gallon sprayer kits to sanitize carts quicker and more thoroughly.

Wal-Mart Supercenters are located in and around Florida’s Friendliest Hometown at 4085 Wedgewood Lane, 17961 U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Summerfield and 2501 Citrus Blvd. in Leesburg. A Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market also is located in The Villages at the Sarasota Plaza off County Road 466 near the Colony Cottage Shopping Center.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Related Articles

Golf

Village of Hillsborough woman gets first hole-in-one

A Village of Hillsborough woman got her first hole-in-one Friday. Have you gotten a hole-in-one? Share the news at www.villages-news.com/contact us
Read more
News

Daughters fondly remember Villager who died after contracting Coronavirus

An 84-year-old Villager who died after contracting the Coronavirus is being fondly remembered by her daughters.
Read more
News

Pickleball courts in The Villages fall silent due to social distancing

The enthusiastic clacking of the paddles and balls was absent Friday morning from pickleball courts across The Villages, with the game falling victim to social distancing required by the Coronavirus.
Read more
News

COVID-19 virus claims third Sumter County resident as Florida tops 10,000 cases

A third Sumter County resident has died as a result of the Coronavirus as Florida soared past 10,000 cases.
Read more
News

Forecaster predicting active Atlantic hurricane season

Forecasters at Colorado State University have released their predictions for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season and believe it will be an above-average season.
Read more
News

Villages Public Safety Department takes protective steps in response to Coronavirus

The Villages Public Safety Department has taken protective steps in response to the Coronavirus crisis. We've obtained a memo that outlines what is being done.
Read more
News

Monarch Grove and Linden residents now need to use cards at their gates

We've got an important update about the gates at the Village of Monarch Grove and the Village of Linden.
Read more
Larry D. Croom

Latest Posts

Business

Wal-Mart limiting number of customers inside stores amid COVID-19 outbreak

A major chain store with locations in and around The Villages has made a sweeping change that will impact customers amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
Read more
Photos

Otter Eating Fish At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this river otter snacking on a fish in the water at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatmna for sharing his photo! Share...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The red buttons and Coronavirus

A Village of Pine Hills resident says the population is at risk for Coronavirus and the gates are a problem. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Don’t misunderstand the Developer’s ‘responsibility’

A Village of Charlotte resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s time to stop expecting the Developer to solve all of the problems in The Villages. He says that’s not how it works.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Villager dies of Coronavirus after health rapidly declines

An 84-year-old Villager has lost her battle with the Coronavirus after her health reportedly took a rapid turn for the worse.
Read more
News

Pickleball courts in The Villages fall silent due to social distancing

The enthusiastic clacking of the paddles and balls was absent Friday morning from pickleball courts across The Villages, with the game falling victim to social distancing required by the Coronavirus.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

Villager’s death proves that COVID-19 virus must be taken seriously

With the Coronavirus claiming its first victim in The Villages, it’s imperative that we all do our part to conquer this horrible pandemic once and for all.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

Intoxicated mother arrested after children found living in filth

An intoxicated mother was arrested after her children were found living in a filthy apartment with rotting food in the sink and beer cans scattered on the floor.
Read more
Crime

Suspected shoplifter arrested at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza

A suspected shoplifter was arrested at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Read More Crime

Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe to our email newsletter

Follow us on social

49,584FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,211FollowersFollow

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
The Villages
clear sky
86.1 ° F
90 °
82.4 °
37 %
0.9mph
1 %
Sat
85 °
Sun
72 °
Mon
81 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
86 °

Follow us on Instagram