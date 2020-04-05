64.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, April 5, 2020
Sunday, April 5, 2020
David King
Daughter believes mother contracted deadly Coronavirus in The Villages

The daughter of a Villager who has died of the Coronavirus believes her mother contracted the fatal virus here in The Villages.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Why are these businesses open?

A list appearing in the Daily Sun of “essential” businesses that remain open left a Village of Briar Meadow couple scratching their heads. Read their Letter to the Editor.
Letters to the Editor

Save money on gates, Community Watch and Recreation News

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s time to save money on gates, Community Watch and the Recreation News.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters battle blaze that damages four condo units

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue battled a residential structure fire last week.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Mercia Mary Aspinall

Mercia Aspinall was secretary of the Spanish American Club in The Villages. She enjoyed bowling, tennis, golf, and many nights of joyous dancing.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Wal-Mart limiting number of customers inside stores amid COVID-19 outbreak

A major chain store with locations in and around The Villages has made a sweeping change that will impact customers amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
Death rates during a pandemic can be misleading

David King

David King

I am a retired physician living in the Village of Fenney.

The 2 percent published death rate for the COVID-19 virus may end up being misleadingly low and is calculated differently than the .1 percent published death rate is calculated for INFLUENZA.  This is because calculating death rates AFTER a pandemic is OVER when you hopefully know the outcome of each case (i.e. death versus survival) is much easier than calculating death rates DURING an ongoing pandemic when the majority of cases have not yet died or recovered so you don’t yet have a true picture of the final OUTCOME of each case. 

For instance, in the 2017-2018 flu season, there were 45 million flu cases and 61,000 flu deaths.  Dividing 61,000 by 45 million is 0.001355, which is a death rate of ≈ 0.1 percent. So the death rate for influenza during past flu seasons is calculated by dividing the number of influenza deaths by the total number of COMPLETED influenza cases (the number of those who DIED plus the number of those who RECOVERED). 

But the COVID-19 death rates are calculated differently based upon the total deaths divided by the total number of cases (INCLUDING those who are STILL ALIVE and STILL SICK with COVID-19).  Mathematically, this much LARGER denominator will always result in a lower death rate. 

A better way of calculating death rates might be to divide the total deaths by the total COMPLETED cases (like they do for influenza, after the flu season is over). But the only way to do that is to divide the number of deaths by the sum of the number of deaths plus the number of those who have recovered.  The WORLDOMETER Internet site has done this for you.

If you go to the WORLDOMETER internet site (see below) on 4-1-2020, the total COMPLETED cases (where the final outcome was known) revealed ≈ 250,000 COMPLETED cases, out of which ≈ 200,000 people RECOVERED and ≈ 50,000 people DIED.  50,000 dead divided by 250,000 total CLOSED cases (where you already KNOW the final outcome) is a 20 percent death rate.  This 20 percent death rate is obviously a much higher than the 2% published death rate for COVID-19 infections.  Which death rate is more likely to be correct will only be discovered AFTER the pandemic is finally over.  Hopefully, the true death rate will be closer to the 2 percent figure than the 20 percent figure.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

Summing up, in my opinion, calculating death rates DURING an actual ongoing pandemic is problematic and can be misleading, and therefore the most accurate death rates can only be calculated AFTER a pandemic is OVER when you can finally divide the total number of deaths by the total number of COMPLETED cases where the final outcome is known (i.e. those who DIED plus those who SURVIVED).   

David King is a resident of the Village of Fenney.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

David King

Letters to the Editor

Why are these businesses open?

A list appearing in the Daily Sun of “essential” businesses that remain open left a Village of Briar Meadow couple scratching their heads. Read their Letter to the Editor.
Letters to the Editor

Save money on gates, Community Watch and Recreation News

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s time to save money on gates, Community Watch and the Recreation News.
Letters to the Editor

Why aren’t the golf courses closed?

A Village of Dunedin resident asks why the golf courses aren’t closed during this time of social distancing because of the Coronavirus crisis.
Entertainment

Villages entertainers come together with special ‘We Are the World’ message

Local entertainers joined with organizer Mary Jo Vitale to create a chorus of unity for Villagers facing the Coronavirus.
News

Villages hospital reports first positive COVID-19 result as state tops 11,500 cases

A patient has tested positive for the Coronavirus at UF Health The Villages Hospital.
News

Villages couple ready for David vs. Goliath battle over little white cross

A couple in The Villages said they are ready for a David vs. Goliath battle over the little white cross on display in their yard.
Opinions

Opinions

Death rates during a pandemic can be misleading

A retired physician living in the Village of Fenney contends that calculating death rates during an actual ongoing pandemic is problematic and can be misleading .
Crime

Crime

Man with Georgia ID passes bad check at Batteries & Bulbs

A man with a Georgia driver’s license passed a bad check at Batteries & Bulbs in Lady Lake.
Crime

Lady Lake police investigating theft of septic materials from job site

Lady Lake police are investigating the theft of septic materials from a job site in the April Hills area.
Follow us on Instagram