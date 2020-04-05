Joseph DeMarco

Joseph (Joe) DeMarco, 88, passed away on Tuesday, March 31st. He was born in Martins Creek, PA, the son of the late Lawrence and Carmel DeMarco. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Marilyn DeMarco, his three sons, Steven (Lugene), Keith (Jeannie), Craig (Lashawda), and his daughter Lynne, three step daughters, Christine (Joe), Lisa (James), Kathleen (David), grandchildren, Marco, Pilar, and Mercedes, step grandchildren, Alexa (Steve), Nicole (Casey) and daughter Sawyer, Michael, Andrew, and Jessica.

Joe served in the US Air Force during the Korean War from 1950-1954. He went on to receive a college education at Penn State University. Upon his graduation in 1958, he went to work for IBM in Endicott where he retired after 35 years. During his retirement, he worked at the Chenango Golf Course from 1994-2001. In 2005, Joe and Marilyn moved from Vestal, NY to Summerfield, Florida and have lived there ever since. Joe was a member of the Our Lady of Sorrows Parish in Vestal and a member of St. Mark the Evangelist Church in Summerfield.

Joe loved playing golf, bocce, and fishing. He was known to fix just about anything. All he needed was a roll of duct tape. He will be remembered by his big smile and hardy laugh.

All thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice in his memory.

Poppie – we love you and will miss you!