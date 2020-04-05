64.6 F
Sunday, April 5, 2020
Sunday, April 5, 2020
Staff Report
Daughter believes mother contracted deadly Coronavirus in The Villages

The daughter of a Villager who has died of the Coronavirus believes her mother contracted the fatal virus here in The Villages.
Why are these businesses open?

A list appearing in the Daily Sun of “essential” businesses that remain open left a Village of Briar Meadow couple scratching their heads. Read their Letter to the Editor.
Save money on gates, Community Watch and Recreation News

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s time to save money on gates, Community Watch and the Recreation News.
Leesburg firefighters battle blaze that damages four condo units

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue battled a residential structure fire last week.
Joseph DeMarco

Joe loved playing golf, bocce, and fishing. He was known to fix just about anything.  All he needed was a roll of duct tape. He will be remembered by his big smile and hearty laugh.
Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Wal-Mart limiting number of customers inside stores amid COVID-19 outbreak

A major chain store with locations in and around The Villages has made a sweeping change that will impact customers amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
Joseph DeMarco

Joseph (Joe) DeMarco, 88, passed away on Tuesday, March 31st.  He was born in Martins Creek, PA, the son of the late Lawrence and Carmel DeMarco.  He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Marilyn DeMarco, his three sons, Steven (Lugene), Keith (Jeannie), Craig (Lashawda), and his daughter Lynne, three step daughters, Christine (Joe), Lisa (James), Kathleen (David), grandchildren, Marco, Pilar, and Mercedes, step grandchildren, Alexa (Steve), Nicole (Casey) and daughter Sawyer, Michael, Andrew, and Jessica.

Joe served in the US Air Force during the Korean War from 1950-1954.  He went on to receive a college education at Penn State University.  Upon his graduation in 1958, he went to work for IBM in Endicott where he retired after 35 years. During his retirement, he worked at the Chenango Golf Course from 1994-2001.  In 2005, Joe and Marilyn moved from Vestal, NY to Summerfield, Florida and have lived there ever since. Joe was a member of the Our Lady of Sorrows Parish in Vestal and a member of St. Mark the Evangelist Church in Summerfield.

Joe loved playing golf, bocce, and fishing. He was known to fix just about anything.  All he needed was a roll of duct tape. He will be remembered by his big smile and hardy laugh.

All thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice in his memory.

Poppie – we love you and will miss you!

Terrence Arthur Haley

Terrance Haley was a retired aerospace electrical engineer.  He could be found in the kitchen cooking and baking from scratch for all the holidays. He enjoyed golf, cooking, baking and racing sailboats.
Mercia Mary Aspinall

Mercia Aspinall was secretary of the Spanish American Club in The Villages. She enjoyed bowling, tennis, golf, and many nights of joyous dancing.
Charles Joseph Nickrand

Charles Nickrand, of The Villages, FL, passed away March 29. He was an amazing person, and he will be truly missed by everyone that knew him.
Barbara Ann Stewart

Barbara Stewart was a State of Michigan employee before retiring and moving to The Villages, FL in 1992.
Marjeanne Cecelia Walsh

“Margie” Walsh started the first dance and exercise classes in The Villages in 1987 and taught jazz, tap, ballet and line-dancing. She also belonged to the The Villages Drill Team Cheerleaders and danced with Connie Waldron for 10 years in Drama-Music-Dance.
Sandra Ann Hopps

Sandra Hopps loved teaching and worked as a teacher’s aide at Pittsburg Elementary School in Pittsburg, Calif., for seven years.
Ronald Noel Smith

Ronald Smith was a U.S. Air Force veteran who served during the Vietnam War.
Joseph DeMarco

Joe loved playing golf, bocce, and fishing. He was known to fix just about anything.  All he needed was a roll of duct tape. He will be remembered by his big smile and hearty laugh.
Terrence Arthur Haley

Terrance Haley was a retired aerospace electrical engineer.  He could be found in the kitchen cooking and baking from scratch for all the holidays. He enjoyed golf, cooking, baking and racing sailboats.
Beautiful Sunset At Tamarind Grove

Take a look at this beautiful sunset photographed in the Village of Tamarind Grove. Thanks to Carol Hannon for sharing! Share your local photos with...
Why are these businesses open?

A list appearing in the Daily Sun of “essential” businesses that remain open left a Village of Briar Meadow couple scratching their heads. Read their Letter to the Editor.
Villages hospital reports first positive COVID-19 result as state tops 11,500 cases

A patient has tested positive for the Coronavirus at UF Health The Villages Hospital.
Villages couple ready for David vs. Goliath battle over little white cross

A couple in The Villages said they are ready for a David vs. Goliath battle over the little white cross on display in their yard.
Death rates during a pandemic can be misleading

A retired physician living in the Village of Fenney contends that calculating death rates during an actual ongoing pandemic is problematic and can be misleading .
Man with Georgia ID passes bad check at Batteries & Bulbs

A man with a Georgia driver’s license passed a bad check at Batteries & Bulbs in Lady Lake.
Lady Lake police investigating theft of septic materials from job site

Lady Lake police are investigating the theft of septic materials from a job site in the April Hills area.
