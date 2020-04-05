Lake County to begin spraying for mosquitoes earlier than usual

Lake County will begin spraying for mosquitoes earlier than usual this year due to an increase in mosquitoes brought on by warmer-than-usual temperatures. Starting April 6, Lake County residents may request mosquito spraying via an online form at www.lakecountyfl.gov/spraymyskeeters or by phone at (352) 343-9682.

Residents may view scheduled mosquito spray treatments by viewing the Interactive Mosquito Map, which can be found at www.lakecountyfl.gov/mosquito. Residents are also encouraged to sign up for mosquito spray notifications at www.alertlake.com.

For residents with a chemical sensitivity to mosquito spray,

or for residents that keep beehives, please register with the

Mosquito Management Program by using the spray exclusion form located online at www.lakecountyfl.gov/dontspraymyskeeters or by calling (352) 343-9682.

Restrictions for the mosquito spray program are in place. The mosquito control truck will only spray from County-maintained streets and roads, and operators are not permitted to enter onto a resident’s property. Spraying will occur Monday through Friday from dusk until midnight when it’s not raining, temperatures are above 60 degrees, and winds are below 10 mph. Spray requests may be repeated after four weeks, and spray requests for special occasions should be made at least two weeks prior to the event.

Though mosquitoes have the potential to spread diseases to humans, livestock and pets, the World Health Organization states that, at this time, there is no information or evidence to suggest that coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is transmitted by mosquitoes.

For more information on the mosquito spray program, visit www.lakecountyfl.gov/mosquito or call (352) 343-9682.