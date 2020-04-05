Man who set fire to clothes in driveway jailed without bond

A man who was arrested last month after reportedly setting fire to a pile of clothes in a driveway has been jailed without bond after violating a court order.

John Corey Mikeals, 36, of Wildwood, continued to be held without bond over the weekend at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was arrested last week after he was caught near the home of his estranged wife in violation of a court order.

He had been free on bond following his arrest March 7 after he set fire to a pile of clothes in a driveway on Denham Street in Wildwood, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Mikeals’ estranged wife attempted to put out the fire with a hose.

Mikeals began to argue with his wife and her son arrived on the scene, attempting to separate them. An altercation broke out between the two men and Mikeals was arrested on a charge of battery.

Mikeals has a long history of arrests, including a 2016 arrest for driving while license suspended.