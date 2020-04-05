Mary Kathleen Greenough, 90, passed away April 3, 2020.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, Jack on October 2, 2017 and her son John (Vickie) Greenough 2019. She was born September 16, 1929 to Frank and Helene Balda in Oshkosh Wisconsin where she grew up with her sister Elizabeth ( Melvin) Radley who has preceded her in death. Kathleen graduated from St. Mary’s School of Nursing (Mayo Clinic) as an RN in 1950 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing at the College of St. Teresa Wenona MN in 1951. She married Jack Greenough Feb 23, 1952 to whom she had been married for 64 yrs. They moved to The Villages in 1999.

Survivors include daughter Mary (Dan) Smith and son Fr. Patrick Greenough OFM Conv. 4 grandchildren Danny Smith, Megan (Steve) Brownlee, Bradley Greenough, Patrick (Rebekah)Greenough, their daughter Grace. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Cornerstone Hospice, 601 Casa Bella, The Villages, Florida, 32162.

Services will be private and internment will occur at a later date at the Greenough Family plot at Riverside Cemetery in Oshkosh WI.