Sumter School Scholarships for Graduates Golf Tournament has been canceled

The Sumter County School Board has announced the cancellation of the 36th annual Sumter School Scholarships for Graduates Golf Tournament that was to be held April 25 at Evans Prairie Country Club.
Why are these businesses open?

A list appearing in the Daily Sun of “essential” businesses that remain open left a Village of Briar Meadow couple scratching their heads. Read their Letter to the Editor.
Letters to the Editor

Save money on gates, Community Watch and Recreation News

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s time to save money on gates, Community Watch and the Recreation News.
Leesburg firefighters battle blaze that damages four condo units

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue battled a residential structure fire last week.
Mary Kathleen Greenough

Kathleen Greenough graduated from St. Mary’s School of Nursing (Mayo Clinic) as an RN in 1950 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing at the College of St. Teresa in Winona, MN, in 1951.
Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Wal-Mart limiting number of customers inside stores amid COVID-19 outbreak

A major chain store with locations in and around The Villages has made a sweeping change that will impact customers amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
Mary Kathleen Greenough

Mary Kathleen Greenough

Mary Kathleen Greenough, 90, passed away April 3, 2020.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, Jack on October 2, 2017 and her son John (Vickie) Greenough 2019. She was born September 16, 1929 to Frank and Helene Balda in Oshkosh Wisconsin where she grew up with her sister Elizabeth ( Melvin) Radley who has preceded her in death. Kathleen graduated from St. Mary’s School of Nursing (Mayo Clinic) as an RN in 1950 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing at the College of St. Teresa Wenona MN in 1951. She married Jack Greenough Feb 23, 1952 to whom she had been married for 64 yrs. They moved to The Villages in 1999.

Survivors include daughter Mary (Dan) Smith and son Fr. Patrick Greenough OFM Conv. 4 grandchildren Danny Smith, Megan (Steve) Brownlee, Bradley Greenough, Patrick (Rebekah)Greenough, their daughter Grace. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Cornerstone Hospice, 601 Casa Bella, The Villages, Florida, 32162.

Services will be private and internment will occur at a later date at the Greenough Family plot at Riverside Cemetery in Oshkosh WI.

 

 

News

Daughter believes mother contracted deadly Coronavirus in The Villages

The daughter of a Villager who has died of the Coronavirus believes her mother contracted the fatal virus here in The Villages.
News

Villages hospital reports first positive COVID-19 result as state tops 11,500 cases

A patient has tested positive for the Coronavirus at UF Health The Villages Hospital.
Opinions

Opinions

Death rates during a pandemic can be misleading

A retired physician living in the Village of Fenney contends that calculating death rates during an actual ongoing pandemic is problematic and can be misleading .
Crime

Crime

Man with Georgia ID passes bad check at Batteries & Bulbs

A man with a Georgia driver’s license passed a bad check at Batteries & Bulbs in Lady Lake.
Crime

Lady Lake police investigating theft of septic materials from job site

Lady Lake police are investigating the theft of septic materials from a job site in the April Hills area.
