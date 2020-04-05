64.6 F
Sunday, April 5, 2020
Staff Report
Daughter believes mother contracted deadly Coronavirus in The Villages

The daughter of a Villager who has died of the Coronavirus believes her mother contracted the fatal virus here in The Villages.
Letters to the Editor

Why are these businesses open?

A list appearing in the Daily Sun of "essential" businesses that remain open left a Village of Briar Meadow couple scratching their heads. Read their Letter to the Editor.
Letters to the Editor

Save money on gates, Community Watch and Recreation News

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it's time to save money on gates, Community Watch and the Recreation News.
Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters battle blaze that damages four condo units

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue battled a residential structure fire last week.
Obituaries

Patricia E. Hurst

Patricia Hurst was the owner-operator of Country Lane Florist in Wildwood.
Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Wal-Mart limiting number of customers inside stores amid COVID-19 outbreak

A major chain store with locations in and around The Villages has made a sweeping change that will impact customers amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
Patricia E. Hurst

Patricia Hurst

Patricia E. Hurst, 67, of Summerfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on April 3, 2020 in The Villages, Florida. Patricia was born on July 15, 1952 in Columbus, Ohio to Ealy and Alta Mae (Bradley) Thompson. Patricia married the love of her life James (Bubba) Hurst on October 1, 1971.

Patricia was loved by her Lord, family and church. Patricia was a member of the Souls Harbor First Pentecostal Church in Belleview where she taught Sunday School for several years. She was a homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. She never let anyone go away from her house hungry. Patricia was the owner-operator of Country Lane Florist in Wildwood.

Patricia is survived by her husband; James, son; Kyle and Crystal Hurst of Summerfield, daughters; Brandy and Donald Currie of Summerfield, Bridget and Francis Clark of Summerfield, grandchildren; Noah, Luke, Kylie, Olivia, Kyndel, Kolby, and brother; Tommy and MaryAnn Thompson of Crystal River.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 7th at Crum Cemetery in Summerfield with a private tribute service at Souls Harbor First Pentecostal Church with live streaming available for those who wish to participate. The service can be accessed at Livestream.com/SoulsHarbor or Facebook.com/SoulsHarborFPC.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SoulsHarbor.org Donate/Sunday School.

News

Villages hospital reports first positive COVID-19 result as state tops 11,500 cases

A patient has tested positive for the Coronavirus at UF Health The Villages Hospital.
News

Villages couple ready for David vs. Goliath battle over little white cross

A couple in The Villages said they are ready for a David vs. Goliath battle over the little white cross on display in their yard.
Opinions

Death rates during a pandemic can be misleading

A retired physician living in the Village of Fenney contends that calculating death rates during an actual ongoing pandemic is problematic and can be misleading.
Read more
Crime

Man with Georgia ID passes bad check at Batteries & Bulbs

A man with a Georgia driver's license passed a bad check at Batteries & Bulbs in Lady Lake.
Crime

Lady Lake police investigating theft of septic materials from job site

Lady Lake police are investigating the theft of septic materials from a job site in the April Hills area.
