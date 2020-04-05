Patricia E. Hurst, 67, of Summerfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on April 3, 2020 in The Villages, Florida. Patricia was born on July 15, 1952 in Columbus, Ohio to Ealy and Alta Mae (Bradley) Thompson. Patricia married the love of her life James (Bubba) Hurst on October 1, 1971.

Patricia was loved by her Lord, family and church. Patricia was a member of the Souls Harbor First Pentecostal Church in Belleview where she taught Sunday School for several years. She was a homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. She never let anyone go away from her house hungry. Patricia was the owner-operator of Country Lane Florist in Wildwood.

Patricia is survived by her husband; James, son; Kyle and Crystal Hurst of Summerfield, daughters; Brandy and Donald Currie of Summerfield, Bridget and Francis Clark of Summerfield, grandchildren; Noah, Luke, Kylie, Olivia, Kyndel, Kolby, and brother; Tommy and MaryAnn Thompson of Crystal River.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 7th at Crum Cemetery in Summerfield with a private tribute service at Souls Harbor First Pentecostal Church with live streaming available for those who wish to participate. The service can be accessed at Livestream.com/SoulsHarbor or Facebook.com/SoulsHarborFPC.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SoulsHarbor.org Donate/Sunday School.