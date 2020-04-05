63.2 F
The Villages
Monday, April 6, 2020
Monday, April 6, 2020
Meta Minton
COVID-19 claims two Marion County men as patient tests positive at Villages hospital

Two Marion County residents have died as a result of the Coronavirus and a second patient has tested positive at UF Health The Villages Hospital.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Why are these businesses open?

A list appearing in the Daily Sun of "essential" businesses that remain open left a Village of Briar Meadow couple scratching their heads. Read their Letter to the Editor.
Letters to the Editor

Save money on gates, Community Watch and Recreation News

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it's time to save money on gates, Community Watch and the Recreation News.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters battle blaze that damages four condo units

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue battled a residential structure fire last week.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Mary Kathleen Greenough

Kathleen Greenough graduated from St. Mary's School of Nursing (Mayo Clinic) as an RN in 1950 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing at the College of St. Teresa in Winona, MN, in 1951.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Wal-Mart limiting number of customers inside stores amid COVID-19 outbreak

A major chain store with locations in and around The Villages has made a sweeping change that will impact customers amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
Prosecutor drops child porn charges against 86-year-old Villager

Meta Minton

Edwin Henningson

Sixteen counts of possession of child pornography against an 86-year-old Villager have been dropped due to insufficient evidence.

Edwin Arthur Henningson was arrested in January after a search warrant was executed at his home at 3456 Greenacres Terrace in the Village of Charlotte. The retired Air Force lieutenant colonel was found to have numerous graphic sexual images on his Dell laptop computer, kept in a spare bedroom of his home.

Henningson told law enforcement officers that he “enjoyed” looking at women/girls and he thought that to be convicted of child pornography “the child had to be under the age of 12,” according to the arrest report.

Some of those images included children under the age of 5, clearly engaged in illicit sexual activity with an adult male.

The grandfather of 10 admitted the computer and numerous external storage devices containing graphic images belonged to him. He said he had spent the past couple of years trying to “wean” himself off looking at the images.

However, the prosecutor’s office this past Wednesday announced it was dropping all charges against Henningson.

“The evidence is legally insufficient to prove the defendant unlawfully and knowingly possessed, controlled or intentionally view child pornography,” State Attorney Brad King wrote in an announcement of no information.

Henningson is the author of the book, “Nine Lives in the Air: The Adventures and Misadventures of an Air Force Pilot.” According to his author’s biography, he was born in Watervliet, N.Y. and after high school was an aviation cadet and completed pilot training at Webb Air Force Base in Big Spring, Texas. He met his wife of more than 60 years in Big Spring. He spent 26 years in the military.

Opinions

Opinions

Death rates during a pandemic can be misleading

A retired physician living in the Village of Fenney contends that calculating death rates during an actual ongoing pandemic is problematic and can be misleading .
Read more
Crime

Crime

Prosecutor drops child porn charges against 86-year-old Villager

Sixteen counts of possession of child pornography against an 86-year-old Villager have been dropped due to insufficient evidence.
Read more
Crime

Villages restauranteur facing battery charge ticketed after driving 80 mph

A member of a family of prominent restauranteurs in The Villages free on bond after an alleged attack on his girlfriend has been ticketed after caught speeding 20 miles per hour over the speed limit.
Read more
