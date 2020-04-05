64.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, April 5, 2020
Sunday, April 5, 2020
Letters to the Editor
Daughter believes mother contracted deadly Coronavirus in The Villages

The daughter of a Villager who has died of the Coronavirus believes her mother contracted the fatal virus here in The Villages.
Letters to the Editor

Why are these businesses open?

A list appearing in the Daily Sun of “essential” businesses that remain open left a Village of Briar Meadow couple scratching their heads. Read their Letter to the Editor.
Letters to the Editor

Save money on gates, Community Watch and Recreation News

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s time to save money on gates, Community Watch and the Recreation News.
Read more
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters battle blaze that damages four condo units

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue battled a residential structure fire last week.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Mercia Mary Aspinall

Mercia Aspinall was secretary of the Spanish American Club in The Villages. She enjoyed bowling, tennis, golf, and many nights of joyous dancing.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Wal-Mart limiting number of customers inside stores amid COVID-19 outbreak

A major chain store with locations in and around The Villages has made a sweeping change that will impact customers amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
Save money on gates, Community Watch and Recreation News

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

It’s time The Villages woke up and started saving money. First of all, this is not a gated community. Get rid of the gates, that costs thousands every year to repair. Their only purpose is to slow people down to allow traffic flow. Replace each gate with a speed bump.
It will slow people down, allow for a picture to be taken, and eliminate the need to pay people to sleep or wave at people at the guard shacks. Now, while there is very little traffic, do it.
The second way to save thousands is to quit charging us non-subscribers to the Daily Sun to put the rec guide in the newspaper.  Put it online and put 20 copies in each rec center for those who are not tech savvy. Save $800,000 a year.
Third, eliminate the waste of time, fuel, and money we are paying to have people drive around endlessly as Community Watch. I have been here 12 years and I have never heard of, or seen them help with anything. Instead of paying for the fuel and upkeep of the trucks, and the salaries of the Watch people, buy everyone in The Villages a Ring Doorbell, and be done with it. In this day and age, almost everyone has a cell phone and can call 911. What good are people driving around?  I’m sure there are a couple gates that need people to direct traffic, but when they paid $150,000 to build a bathroom at a gate that didn’t even need a person there, that was the last straw. Wake up people!

CM Black
Village of Belvedere

 

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Photos

Beautiful Sunset At Tamarind Grove

Take a look at this beautiful sunset photographed in the Village of Tamarind Grove. Thanks to Carol Hannon for sharing! Share your local photos with...
News

Villages hospital reports first positive COVID-19 result as state tops 11,500 cases

A patient has tested positive for the Coronavirus at UF Health The Villages Hospital.
News

Villages couple ready for David vs. Goliath battle over little white cross

A couple in The Villages said they are ready for a David vs. Goliath battle over the little white cross on display in their yard.
Opinions

Opinions

Death rates during a pandemic can be misleading

A retired physician living in the Village of Fenney contends that calculating death rates during an actual ongoing pandemic is problematic and can be misleading .
Read more
Crime

Crime

Man with Georgia ID passes bad check at Batteries & Bulbs

A man with a Georgia driver’s license passed a bad check at Batteries & Bulbs in Lady Lake.
Crime

Lady Lake police investigating theft of septic materials from job site

Lady Lake police are investigating the theft of septic materials from a job site in the April Hills area.
Read more
