Sumter School Scholarships for Graduates Golf Tournament has been canceled

The Sumter County School Board has announced the cancellation of the 36th annual Sumter School Scholarships for Graduates Golf Tournament that was to be held April 25 at Evans Prairie Country Club.

The tournament has been the catalyst to raise fund for scholarships for graduating seniors at Wildwood Middle High School and South Sumter High School.

“I am happy to say we had approximately 100 golfs sign up, and with the sponsorships, we were about $5,000 short of our $25,000 goal that would provide 25 scholarships to our graduating seniors,” said Villager Sally Moss, a Sumter County School Board member and tournament director.

She said that refunds are being extended to those who signed up for the tournament.

For more information, you can reach out to Moss at (352) 445-4120 or sally.moss@sumter.k12.fl.us