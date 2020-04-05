64.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, April 5, 2020
Sunday, April 5, 2020
Staff Report
The Villages

Sumter School Scholarships for Graduates Golf Tournament has been canceled

The Sumter County School Board has announced the cancellation of the 36th annual Sumter School Scholarships for Graduates Golf Tournament that was to be held April 25 at Evans Prairie Country Club.
Letters to the Editor

Why are these businesses open?

A list appearing in the Daily Sun of “essential” businesses that remain open left a Village of Briar Meadow couple scratching their heads. Read their Letter to the Editor.
Letters to the Editor

Save money on gates, Community Watch and Recreation News

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s time to save money on gates, Community Watch and the Recreation News.
Read more
Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters battle blaze that damages four condo units

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue battled a residential structure fire last week.
Obituaries

Mary Kathleen Greenough

Kathleen Greenough graduated from St. Mary’s School of Nursing (Mayo Clinic) as an RN in 1950 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing at the College of St. Teresa in Winona, MN, in 1951.
Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Wal-Mart limiting number of customers inside stores amid COVID-19 outbreak

A major chain store with locations in and around The Villages has made a sweeping change that will impact customers amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
Sumter School Scholarships for Graduates Golf Tournament has been canceled

Staff Report

The Sumter County School Board has announced the cancellation of the 36th annual Sumter School Scholarships for Graduates Golf Tournament that was to be held April 25 at Evans Prairie Country Club.

The tournament has been the catalyst to raise fund for scholarships for graduating seniors at Wildwood Middle High School and South Sumter High School.

“I am happy to say we had approximately 100 golfs sign up, and with the sponsorships, we were about $5,000 short of our $25,000 goal that would provide 25 scholarships to our graduating seniors,” said Villager Sally Moss, a Sumter County School Board member and tournament director.

She said that refunds are being extended to those who signed up for the tournament.

For more information, you can reach out to Moss at (352) 445-4120 or sally.moss@sumter.k12.fl.us

Villages entertainers come together with special ‘We Are the World’ message

Local entertainers joined with organizer Mary Jo Vitale to create a chorus of unity for Villagers facing the Coronavirus.
Daughter believes mother contracted deadly Coronavirus in The Villages

The daughter of a Villager who has died of the Coronavirus believes her mother contracted the fatal virus here in The Villages.
Villages hospital reports first positive COVID-19 result as state tops 11,500 cases

A patient has tested positive for the Coronavirus at UF Health The Villages Hospital.
Villages couple ready for David vs. Goliath battle over little white cross

A couple in The Villages said they are ready for a David vs. Goliath battle over the little white cross on display in their yard.
Local sheriff’s offices producing protective masks amid COVID-19 crisis

Sheriff’s offices in the tri-county area are doing their part to provide protective masks for first responders, healthcare workers and those in essential jobs as the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps across Florida.
Villages doctor’s daughter offers instructions for easy-to-make protective masks

A Villages doctor’s daughter who has been making protective masks for healthcare workers is offering easy instructions for local residents who want to help out amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Villager raising money to feed Sumter students out of school due to COVID-19

A Villager is leading a fund-raising effort to feed Sumter County students out of school due to the fear of the spread of the Coronavirus.
Patricia E. Hurst

Patricia Hurst was the owner-operator of Country Lane Florist in Wildwood.
Joseph DeMarco

Joe loved playing golf, bocce, and fishing. He was known to fix just about anything.  All he needed was a roll of duct tape. He will be remembered by his big smile and hearty laugh.
Opinions

Death rates during a pandemic can be misleading

A retired physician living in the Village of Fenney contends that calculating death rates during an actual ongoing pandemic is problematic and can be misleading .
Crime

Man with Georgia ID passes bad check at Batteries & Bulbs

A man with a Georgia driver’s license passed a bad check at Batteries & Bulbs in Lady Lake.
Lady Lake police investigating theft of septic materials from job site

Lady Lake police are investigating the theft of septic materials from a job site in the April Hills area.
