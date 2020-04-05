Terrence Arthur Haley, 83, of The Villages, Florida passed away April 4, 2020 at The Villages Regional Hospital, The Villages, Florida. He was the husband of Joan Haley for 41 years.

Terrence was born in North Bay, Ontario, Canada a son of the late Arthur and Doris Haley. He retired from the Royal Canadian Navy as an E-11 Chief. Terrence was the skipper of a 60 foot, 30 ton sail boat. He enjoyed sailboat racing internationally for Canada. He was an aerospace electrical engineer. He could be found in the kitchen cooking and baking from scratch for all the holidays. He enjoyed golf, cooking, baking and racing sailboats.

Terrence is survived by his wife, Joan Haley, his stepchildren; Benton Tackitt, Donna Dennison and Michael Tackitt, his nine step-grandchildren and four step-great-great grandchildren.