Sunday, April 5, 2020
Staff Report
Daughter believes mother contracted deadly Coronavirus in The Villages

The daughter of a Villager who has died of the Coronavirus believes her mother contracted the fatal virus here in The Villages.
Letters to the Editor

Why are these businesses open?

A list appearing in the Daily Sun of "essential" businesses that remain open left a Village of Briar Meadow couple scratching their heads. Read their Letter to the Editor.
Letters to the Editor

Save money on gates, Community Watch and Recreation News

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it's time to save money on gates, Community Watch and the Recreation News.
Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters battle blaze that damages four condo units

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue battled a residential structure fire last week.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Terrence Arthur Haley

Terrance Haley was a retired aerospace electrical engineer.  He could be found in the kitchen cooking and baking from scratch for all the holidays. He enjoyed golf, cooking, baking and racing sailboats.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Wal-Mart limiting number of customers inside stores amid COVID-19 outbreak

A major chain store with locations in and around The Villages has made a sweeping change that will impact customers amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
Terrence Arthur Haley

Staff Report

Terrance Haley

Terrence Arthur Haley, 83, of The Villages, Florida passed away April 4, 2020 at The Villages Regional Hospital, The Villages, Florida. He was the husband of Joan Haley for 41 years.

Terrence was born in North Bay, Ontario, Canada a son of the late Arthur and Doris Haley. He retired from the Royal Canadian Navy as an E-11 Chief.  Terrence was the skipper of a 60 foot, 30 ton sail boat.  He enjoyed sailboat racing internationally for Canada.  He was an aerospace electrical engineer.  He could be found in the kitchen cooking and baking from scratch for all the holidays. He enjoyed golf, cooking, baking and racing sailboats.

Terrence is survived by his wife, Joan Haley, his stepchildren; Benton Tackitt, Donna Dennison and Michael Tackitt, his nine step-grandchildren and four step-great-great grandchildren.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Opinions

Death rates during a pandemic can be misleading

A retired physician living in the Village of Fenney contends that calculating death rates during an actual ongoing pandemic is problematic and can be misleading .
Read more
Crime

Man with Georgia ID passes bad check at Batteries & Bulbs

A man with a Georgia driver’s license passed a bad check at Batteries & Bulbs in Lady Lake.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake police investigating theft of septic materials from job site

Lady Lake police are investigating the theft of septic materials from a job site in the April Hills area.
Read more
Follow us on Instagram