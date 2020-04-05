Transactions won’t be handled at starter shacks due to COVID-19

Trail fees may no longer be paid for at executive courses in The Villages due to COVID-19 concerns.

Effective April 8, there will be no exchange of cash for payment of a daily trail fee or guest rate to play golf. Trail Fees must be paid in advance or via phone with a credit card, said Mitch Leininger, director of Executive Golf Maintenance.

The following updates will take effect on April 8:

• A new temporary monthly flat fee of $20 per month for trail fees will be created to accommodate what are now daily cash trail fee golfers. This is in addition to the 6-month and yearly trail fees.

• Customer Service and Recreation Administration will be taking calls and payment from residents Monday – Friday from 6:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 6:45 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• The Starter Shacks will provide a phone number to those residents wishing to purchase the monthly trail fee. In addition, Customer Service will continue to be available via email at CustomerService@districtgov.org and will contact residents via telephone to pay annual trail fees.

• Tee time hours are being modified to reflect the current available staffing levels of Executive Golf Operations. Hours will be from 7 a.m. through 4 p.m.

• A golfer will still have the ability to play by walking with a pull cart or carrying their own bag.

• Only single riders in golf cars will be permitted unless the individuals are co-habitating in the same home.

In addition to the changes in trail fee transactions, guests will temporarily not be permitted to golf. Eliminating all money transactions at the Starter Shacks provide for enhanced protection as we all make extra allowances to fight the spread of COVID-19. This will not impact the ability for residents (owners, non-owners or renters) to play. This only impacts those guests with a Guest ID who normally pay a guest rate to play golf.