Villages Charter School student sewing masks in fight against COVID-19

A Villages Charter School student has been sewing masks in the fight against the Coronavirus.

Nicole Szofi Suba, a junior at The Villages High School, has been working with her brother and mother in the creation of the masks.

The National Honor Society member and tennis player did not know how to sew before she took on this effort. But she has dedicated herself to this task and reportedly gets “very frustrated” when the lines are not perfectly straight.

She is making the masks available for free to members of the Buffalo family.

Suba is planning to be an orthopedic surgeon. She has put in 138 volunteer hours at UF Health The Villages Hospital and at Leesburg Regional Medical Center.

For more information, you may contact her mother at vivike1983@gmail.com