Monday, April 6, 2020
Monday, April 6, 2020
Meta Minton
COVID-19 claims two Marion County men as patient tests positive at Villages hospital

Two Marion County residents have died as a result of the Coronavirus and a second patient has tested positive at UF Health The Villages Hospital.
Why are these businesses open?

A list appearing in the Daily Sun of “essential” businesses that remain open left a Village of Briar Meadow couple scratching their heads. Read their Letter to the Editor.
Letters to the Editor

Save money on gates, Community Watch and Recreation News

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it’s time to save money on gates, Community Watch and the Recreation News.
Leesburg firefighters battle blaze that damages four condo units

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue battled a residential structure fire last week.
Mary Kathleen Greenough

Kathleen Greenough graduated from St. Mary’s School of Nursing (Mayo Clinic) as an RN in 1950 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing at the College of St. Teresa in Winona, MN, in 1951.
Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Wal-Mart limiting number of customers inside stores amid COVID-19 outbreak

A major chain store with locations in and around The Villages has made a sweeping change that will impact customers amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
Villages Charter School student sewing masks in fight against COVID-19

Meta Minton

A Villages Charter School student has been sewing masks in the fight against the Coronavirus.

Nicole Szofi Suba, a junior at The Villages High School, has been working with her brother and mother in the creation of the masks.

Nicole Szofi Suba is making masks to fight the Coronavirus.

The National Honor Society member and tennis player did not know how to sew before she took on this effort. But she has dedicated herself to this task and reportedly gets “very frustrated” when the lines are not perfectly straight.

She is making the masks available for free to members of the Buffalo family.

Suba is planning to be an orthopedic surgeon. She has put in 138 volunteer hours at UF Health The Villages Hospital and at Leesburg Regional Medical Center.

For more information, you may contact her mother at vivike1983@gmail.com

