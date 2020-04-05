Why are these businesses open?

To the Editor:

On page A-6 of Friday’s Daily Sun there was a list of about 100 businesses that remain open. Leading the pack were all locations of The Villages Logo store, Banner Mercantile. There were several beauty shops and nail salons and a huge chain bookstore. There were many clothing stores, shoe shops and other “essential” stores. We are trying to hunker down at home and these places are encouraging us to shop! Shame on them, The Villages in particular. We won’t forget who flaunted our safety for their own profit.

Harry and Suzanne Miller

Village of Briar Meadow