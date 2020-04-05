Wildwood leaders advised not to enact boosted pay for ‘essential’ employees

Wildwood commissioners have been advised not to enact time-and-a-half pay for city employees, all of whom have been declared as “essential.”

Wildwood commissioners will meet in an emergency session at 9 a.m. Monday, April 6 with Mayor Ed Wolf presiding in the Commission Chambers and other members participating via conference call from separate offices at City Hall in an effort to avoid further spread of COVID-19.

City Manager Jason McHugh, in a memo prepared in advance of the meeting, said all city employees have been declared as “essential.”

In the memo, he referenced a policy that states all “employees will be paid time-and-a- half (1.5x) for their scheduled work shifts.”

However, he is recommending that city commissioners set aside that policy.

“I do not believe this policy is appropriate to address the ongoing extenuating circumstances of this pandemic. This policy was enacted after the response to Hurricane Irma and was based on guidance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to ensure the City was eligible for reimbursement of staff’s time in response to the event. This policy is appropriate for short duration events, but is not suitable for what we are facing with COVID-19. I believe the policy should be suspended for as long as the City is under the state of local emergency declaration,” McHugh said in the memo.

You can read the entire memo at this link: City Manager Jason McHugh Memo

Resident may submit comments or questions in advance by clicking on the link for the WebForm for Public Comments where you will be redirected to a fill out a form that will be presented during the Public Forum portion of the meeting (excepting moderation for inappropriate or offensive content).