Berserk Summerfield woman claiming to own Google jailed after nasty attack

A Summerfield woman claiming to own Google and other businesses was arrested last week after a nasty altercation with a woman who ordered her off her property.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy reported that 41-year-old Lora Beth Seymour was grabbing items and throwing them out of a gate onto a roadway. He reported that Seymour appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance.

The victim said Seymour entered the back of her property and woke her up. She said she got into a verbal altercation with Seymour and told her to leave the property. She said Seymour became “irate,” picked up a bottle full of beans and threw it at her, a sheriff’s office report says.

The victim said the bottle missed her but Seymour charged at her and attacked her. She said she took Seymour to the ground and held her down to prevent her from hitting her again. She also said she didn’t want Seymour “to get into trouble,” the report says.

The deputy observed the bottle and small beans all over the ground. He also noted that the victim had cut marks on her arms from the physical altercation.

A deputy read Seymour her rights but she said she didn’t understand them. After claiming ownership of Google and several businesses, she told the deputy she had used methamphetamine. She also said she had broken a window inside the victim’s residence, which had caused small cuts on her arms.

A computer check showed that Seymour was convicted of battery in Marion County in February 2018 and in Sumter County in August 2016. She was then placed under arrested and transported to the Marion County Jail.

Seymour was charged with domestic battery (second or subsequent offense). She was released this past Friday morning on her own recognizance and is due in court May 5 at 9 a.m. to answer to the charge.