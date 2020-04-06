76.5 F
The Villages
Monday, April 6, 2020
type here...
Home Obituaries
Monday, April 6, 2020
Staff Report
76.5 F
The Villages

Top Story

News

COVID-19 claims two Marion County men as patient tests positive at Villages hospital

Two Marion County residents have died as a result of the Coronavirus and a second patient has tested positive at UF Health The Villages Hospital.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

This should be a red flag

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, thinks gatherings of golfers should be a red flag.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Why are these businesses open?

A list appearing in the Daily Sun of “essential” businesses that remain open left a Village of Briar Meadow couple scratching their heads. Read their Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters battle blaze that damages four condo units

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue battled a residential structure fire last week.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Doris Paese

Doris Paese was passionate about her flower gardening, loved playing Bunco and Bingo and was an adoring mom and memere to her entire family.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

Wal-Mart limiting number of customers inside stores amid COVID-19 outbreak

A major chain store with locations in and around The Villages has made a sweeping change that will impact customers amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
Read more
Read More Business

Carolyn Butler

Staff Report

Carolyn Butler

Carolyn Butler was born in Little Rock, Arkansas on December 28, 1942.  She passed away peacefully at The Villages Regional Hospital with her husband by her side on April 3, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents; William C. Bisbee and M. Christine Bisbee, and one sister, Dollie Mott. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Diesing of Phoenix, AZ, her daughter Cathy and her husband Joey DeSpain of Bentonville, AR. Five granddaughters, Ashley and her husband David Spencer, Vanessa Roughton, Bethany Roughton, Amanda and her husband Michael Fitzpatrick, Jessica Diesing and six great grandchildren.

Carol is now keeping heaven in smiles and laughter with her humor as she praises God.  Interment will be at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. No flowers please.  Contributions may be sent to The First Baptist Church at the Villages or St. Jude’s Children Hospital, Memphis, TN.

A celebration of Carol’s life will be held at the First Baptist Church at the Villages at a later date.

 

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Related Articles

Obituaries

Doris Paese

Doris Paese was passionate about her flower gardening, loved playing Bunco and Bingo and was an adoring mom and memere to her entire family.
Read more
Obituaries

Linda D. Byrum

Linda Byrum was an award-winning professional portrait artist working in oil and watercolor.  She was also an excellent tennis player and for a time, was number one on the USTA tennis ladder for Anne Arundel County, MD.
Read more
Obituaries

Mary Kathleen Greenough

Kathleen Greenough graduated from St. Mary’s School of Nursing (Mayo Clinic) as an RN in 1950 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing at the College of St. Teresa in Winona, MN, in 1951.
Read more
Obituaries

Patricia E. Hurst

Patricia Hurst was the owner-operator of Country Lane Florist in Wildwood.
Read more
Obituaries

Joseph DeMarco

Joe loved playing golf, bocce, and fishing. He was known to fix just about anything.  All he needed was a roll of duct tape. He will be remembered by his big smile and hearty laugh.
Read more
Obituaries

Terrence Arthur Haley

Terrance Haley was a retired aerospace electrical engineer.  He could be found in the kitchen cooking and baking from scratch for all the holidays. He enjoyed golf, cooking, baking and racing sailboats.
Read more
Obituaries

Mercia Mary Aspinall

Mercia Aspinall was secretary of the Spanish American Club in The Villages. She enjoyed bowling, tennis, golf, and many nights of joyous dancing.
Read more
Staff Report

Latest Posts

Letters to the Editor

This should be a red flag

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, thinks gatherings of golfers should be a red flag.
Read more
Opinions

Bicyclists are in a vulnerable position

A cyclist in The Villages says that after reading about the recent and deadly bicycle/tractor crash on Morse Boulevard and the woman driver under the influence that struck a cyclist near Fenney, a few thoughts came to mind. He offers some tips to keep everyone.
Read more
Obituaries

Doris Paese

Doris Paese was passionate about her flower gardening, loved playing Bunco and Bingo and was an adoring mom and memere to her entire family.
Read more
Obituaries

Linda D. Byrum

Linda Byrum was an award-winning professional portrait artist working in oil and watercolor.  She was also an excellent tennis player and for a time, was number one on the USTA tennis ladder for Anne Arundel County, MD.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Prosecutor drops child porn charges against 86-year-old Villager

Sixteen counts of possession of child pornography against an 86-year-old Villager have been dropped due to insufficient evidence.
Read more
News

Transactions won’t be handled at starter shacks due to COVID-19

Trail fees may no longer be paid for at executive courses in The Villages due to COVID-19 concerns.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

Bicyclists are in a vulnerable position

A cyclist in The Villages says that after reading about the recent and deadly bicycle/tractor crash on Morse Boulevard and the woman driver under the influence that struck a cyclist near Fenney, a few thoughts came to mind. He offers some tips to keep everyone.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

Prosecutor drops child porn charges against 86-year-old Villager

Sixteen counts of possession of child pornography against an 86-year-old Villager have been dropped due to insufficient evidence.
Read more
Crime

Villages restauranteur facing battery charge ticketed after driving 80 mph

A member of a family of prominent restauranteurs in The Villages free on bond after an alleged attack on his girlfriend has been ticketed after caught speeding 20 miles per hour over the speed limit.
Read more
Read More Crime

Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe to our email newsletter

Follow us on social

49,646FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,230FollowersFollow

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
The Villages
overcast clouds
76.5 ° F
80 °
73.4 °
69 %
4.2mph
90 %
Mon
81 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
80 °

Follow us on Instagram