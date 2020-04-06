Carolyn Butler was born in Little Rock, Arkansas on December 28, 1942. She passed away peacefully at The Villages Regional Hospital with her husband by her side on April 3, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents; William C. Bisbee and M. Christine Bisbee, and one sister, Dollie Mott. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Diesing of Phoenix, AZ, her daughter Cathy and her husband Joey DeSpain of Bentonville, AR. Five granddaughters, Ashley and her husband David Spencer, Vanessa Roughton, Bethany Roughton, Amanda and her husband Michael Fitzpatrick, Jessica Diesing and six great grandchildren.

Carol is now keeping heaven in smiles and laughter with her humor as she praises God. Interment will be at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. No flowers please. Contributions may be sent to The First Baptist Church at the Villages or St. Jude’s Children Hospital, Memphis, TN.

A celebration of Carol’s life will be held at the First Baptist Church at the Villages at a later date.