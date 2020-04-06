76.9 F
The Villages
Monday, April 6, 2020
type here...
Home Around Florida
Monday, April 6, 2020
Larry D. Croom
76.9 F
The Villages

Top Story

News

COVID-19 virus claims lives of two more Sumter County residents

Two more Sumter County residents have died as a result of the Coronavirus, bringing the death toll in the county containing the vast majority of Villages homes to five.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

‘Your Pix’ in Daily Sun mocks idea of social distancing

A Village of LaBelle resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to a birthday celebration photo in The Villages Daily Sun’s “Your Pix” that he says mocks the notion of social distancing.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villager wants to know about hospital’s plans for Coronavirus patients

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Caroline resident says he would like to know about the hospital’s plans to accommodate Coronavirus patients.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

DeSantis vows fixes to online system overwhelmed by unemployment claims

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced plans to rapidly repair the online system Floridians are using to file for unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 crisis.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Carol Lynch

Carol Lynch’s full and happy life ended unexpectedly on April 2, 2020 after a 5 day stay at The Villages Hospital where she succumbed to the COVID-19 virus.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

Wal-Mart limiting number of customers inside stores amid COVID-19 outbreak

A major chain store with locations in and around The Villages has made a sweeping change that will impact customers amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
Read more
Read More Business

DeSantis vows fixes to online system overwhelmed by unemployment claims

Larry D. Croom

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced plans to rapidly repair the online system Floridians are using to file for unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 crisis.

During Monday’s economic roundtable in Tallahassee, the governor also issued an executive order to wave collection of taxes for small business loans under the federal stimulus bill.
DeSantis said the state is adding multiple resources to help out-of-work Floridians obtain unemployment benefits, including the addition of 72 computer servers from the state’s Logistic Response Center in Orlando. He said those servers were added to the 10 already in use and should make the system run much smoother instead of stalling and continuously kicking people out as they attempt to file for benefits.

With the additional servers in place, DeSantis said the state’s unemployment system can handle 120,000 people filing claims at the same time, a significant increase over last week’s capacity. He said on Sunday night alone more than 62,000 Floridians filed claims.

DeSantis also pointed out that more than 2,000 employees from other state agencies have been reassigned to help the Department of Economic Opportunity process the jobless benefits applications. He said paper applications are available for those who can’t access the system online and promised that the state has made the issue a top priority.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Related Articles

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters battle blaze that damages four condo units

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue battled a residential structure fire last week.
Read more
Around Florida

31-year-old victim of Leesburg shooting dies at Ocala hospital

Leesburg Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a man dead.
Read more
Around Florida

Leesburg takes multiple actions to help curb spread of Coronavirus

The City of Leesburg has announced several measures to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Read more
Around Florida

Orlando man claiming to be kidnapped nabbed in Leesburg robberies

Five different law enforcement agencies worked together Sunday night to nab an Orlando man accused of robbing a fast-food restaurant and a drug store in Leesburg.
Read more
Around Florida

Sumter deputies rescue lost turkey hunter in Lake Panasoffkee

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies rescued a man Monday afternoon who had gotten lost while turkey hunting.
Read more
Around Florida

Leesburg police investigating shooting that left man in critical condition

Leesburg Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that left a 31-year-old man in critical condition.
Read more
Around Florida

Governor urges Floridians 65+ to stay home for 14 days

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday sent a clear message to seniors that particularly hit home in The Villages – stay in your houses for the next 14 days to minimize exposure to the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus.
Read more
Larry D. Croom

Latest Posts

News

COVID-19 virus claims lives of two more Sumter County residents

Two more Sumter County residents have died as a result of the Coronavirus, bringing the death toll in the county containing the vast majority of Villages homes to five.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s adult daughter jailed on DUI charge after confused by red button at gate

A Villager's adult daughter was arrested on a driving under the influence charge after she was confused by a red button at an entry gate.
Read more
News

Wildwood commissioners take measures to adapt to COVID-19 concerns

Wildwood commissioners have taken measures to adapt to concerns about the Coronavirus. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Crime

Pair arrested after failing to scan items in self-checkout lane at Wal-Mart

A pair was arrested after failing to scan items in the self-checkout lane at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Villager’s adult daughter jailed on DUI charge after confused by red button at gate

A Villager's adult daughter was arrested on a driving under the influence charge after she was confused by a red button at an entry gate.
Read more
News

Wildwood commissioners take measures to adapt to COVID-19 concerns

Wildwood commissioners have taken measures to adapt to concerns about the Coronavirus. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

Bicyclists are in a vulnerable position

A cyclist in The Villages says that after reading about the recent and deadly bicycle/tractor crash on Morse Boulevard and the woman driver under the influence that struck a cyclist near Fenney, a few thoughts came to mind. He offers some tips to keep everyone safe.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

Villager’s adult daughter jailed on DUI charge after confused by red button at gate

A Villager's adult daughter was arrested on a driving under the influence charge after she was confused by a red button at an entry gate.
Read more
Crime

Pair arrested after failing to scan items in self-checkout lane at Wal-Mart

A pair was arrested after failing to scan items in the self-checkout lane at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Read More Crime

Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe to our email newsletter

Follow us on social

49,656FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,234FollowersFollow

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
The Villages
clear sky
76.9 ° F
79 °
74 °
54 %
3.5mph
1 %
Tue
86 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
77 °
Sat
68 °

Follow us on Instagram