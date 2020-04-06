Doris Paese (Belleau), 88 of The Villages, FL, passed away on April 2, 2020 at the Atria Assisted Living Center, Lady Lake, FL, after many years of acute health issues. She was predeceased by her loving husbands Frank Paese, Donald Paquette, and her first husband Omer Frechette. And her brothers Raymond and Rosario Belleau.

Doris was born to parents Rosario and Rose Belleau in Lowell, MA. Prior to her retirement and move to Florida in 1986, she was a longtime stitcher at Lowell Lingerie and Minnie Shoe. She was passionate about her flower gardening, loved playing Bunco and Bingo and was an adoring Mom and Memere to her entire family. Her beautiful smile and forever positive outlook on joyous living will be very sadly missed by all who knew how beautiful a person she was.

Doris is survived by her children Rori Moesta and husband Roy of Leesburg, FL; Alan Frechette and wife Wendy of Gibson, AZ; and David Frechette and wife Frances of Orlando, FL. In addition, she had six very beloved grandchildren; Jordan Bass, Joshua Bass and wife Heather, Alexa Frechette, Genessa Frechette, Christopher Ballas and wife Angie, Brian Ballas and girlfriend Kristen; also many nieces and nephews.

Funeral and burial services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to The American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.