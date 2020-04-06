Guatemalan jailed after attacking deputy breaking up crowd due to COVID-19 concerns

A Guatemalan man was jailed after allegedly attacking a law enforcement officer attempting to break up a crowd due to COVID-19 concerns.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called early Sunday morning to the Economy Inn on State Road 44 in Wildwood where a crowd of 15 people had gathered in the parking lot. When deputies arrived on the scene, two men fled from the scene and ran into Room 307.

When deputies went to the room, 32-year-old Domingo Lopez Sanchez struck one of the deputies with the door, according to an arrest report. He also refused to obey the deputies’ commands.

“Domingo advised he was a citizen of Guatemala and did not have any local identification,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

He was arrested on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $6,000 bond.