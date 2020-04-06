Linda D. Byrum, 84, passed from this life Monday, March 30, 2020. She was born in Belhaven, N. C. She was the daughter of Dr. Allen and Marion Downum of Edenton, N. C.

Linda studied at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts and earned her BFA degree from the University of Pennsylvania. She was an award-winning professional portrait artist working in oil and watercolor. She was also an excellent tennis player and for a time, was number one on the USTA tennis ladder for Anne Arundel County, MD.

Linda along with her husband Fred, were dedicated sailors and cruised on their boats for over 40 years. Their cruises covered Maine to Florida, the Bahamas, and Great Lakes, with two crossings to Bermuda.

After living in Annapolis, MD and Whitestone, VA for many years, they moved to The Villages in 2016. She belonged to North Lake Presbyterian Church, Lady Lake.

She leaves her husband of 62 years, Fredric Byrum; daughters Donna Van de Mark of Chester, MD; and Elizabeth (Beth) McKinnon of Dunn Loring, VA; grandchildren Benjamin Towers, Griffin Towers, Kira McKinnon; great grandchildren, Everett Towers, Madelyn Towers; and brother Allen (Jerry) Downum of Edenton, NC.

Services will be held at a later date.