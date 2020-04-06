69.4 F
The Villages
Monday, April 6, 2020
Monday, April 6, 2020
Meta Minton
The Villages

COVID-19 virus claims lives of two more Sumter County residents

Two more Sumter County residents have died as a result of the Coronavirus, bringing the death toll in the county containing the vast majority of Villages homes to five.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

'Your Pix' in Daily Sun mocks idea of social distancing

A Village of LaBelle resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to a birthday celebration photo in The Villages Daily Sun's "Your Pix" that he says mocks the notion of social distancing.
Letters to the Editor

Villager wants to know about hospital's plans for Coronavirus patients

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Caroline resident says he would like to know about the hospital's plans to accommodate Coronavirus patients.
Around Florida

Around Florida

DeSantis vows fixes to online system overwhelmed by unemployment claims

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced plans to rapidly repair the online system Floridians are using to file for unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 crisis.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Carol Lynch

Carol Lynch's full and happy life ended unexpectedly on April 2, 2020 after a 5 day stay at The Villages Hospital where she succumbed to the COVID-19 virus.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Wal-Mart limiting number of customers inside stores amid COVID-19 outbreak

A major chain store with locations in and around The Villages has made a sweeping change that will impact customers amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
Man arrested on battery charge after dispute over pickup truck

Meta Minton

Willie Merchant

A man was arrested on a battery charge after a dispute over a pickup truck.

Willie Edward Merchant III, 56, of Wildwood, was arrested on a felony charge of battery Friday afternoon after an altercation with another man in the 800 block of Peel Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Merchant was armed with a black baton at the time he was taken into custody.

Merchant, who had been convicted of battery in 2006 in Lake County, was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $2,000.

Meta Minton

Opinions

Opinions

Bicyclists are in a vulnerable position

A cyclist in The Villages says that after reading about the recent and deadly bicycle/tractor crash on Morse Boulevard and the woman driver under the influence that struck a cyclist near Fenney, a few thoughts came to mind. He offers some tips to keep everyone safe.
Read more
