Man arrested on battery charge after dispute over pickup truck

A man was arrested on a battery charge after a dispute over a pickup truck.

Willie Edward Merchant III, 56, of Wildwood, was arrested on a felony charge of battery Friday afternoon after an altercation with another man in the 800 block of Peel Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Merchant was armed with a black baton at the time he was taken into custody.

Merchant, who had been convicted of battery in 2006 in Lake County, was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $2,000.