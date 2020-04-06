Pair arrested after failing to scan items in self-checkout lane at Wal-Mart

A pair was arrested after failing to scan items in the self-checkout lane at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Ya’Tisa Yasmine Mosley, 30, and Jason Sherard Russell, 36, both of Wildwood, entered the store Friday evening and took two carts of merchandise to the self checkout-lane, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. They scanned some of the merchandise, but did not scan another $83.70 in items, the report said. The incident was captured on video surveillance.

A loss prevention officer stopped the pair as they attempted to leave the store.

Mosley said “it was not intentional and that she was just talking on the phone and wasn’t paying attention,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report. She also offered to pay for the items which had not been scanned.

She and Russell were arrested on charges of theft. Mosley was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond. Russell was booked without bond due to a probation violation.