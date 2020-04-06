69.4 F
The Villages
Monday, April 6, 2020
Monday, April 6, 2020
Larry D. Croom
COVID-19 virus claims lives of two more Sumter County residents

Two more Sumter County residents have died as a result of the Coronavirus, bringing the death toll in the county containing the vast majority of Villages homes to five.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

'Your Pix' in Daily Sun mocks idea of social distancing

A Village of LaBelle resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to a birthday celebration photo in The Villages Daily Sun’s “Your Pix” that he says mocks the notion of social distancing.
Letters to the Editor

Villager wants to know about hospital's plans for Coronavirus patients

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Caroline resident says he would like to know about the hospital’s plans to accommodate Coronavirus patients.
Around Florida

Around Florida

DeSantis vows fixes to online system overwhelmed by unemployment claims

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced plans to rapidly repair the online system Floridians are using to file for unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 crisis.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Carol Lynch

Carol Lynch’s full and happy life ended unexpectedly on April 2, 2020 after a 5 day stay at The Villages Hospital where she succumbed to the COVID-19 virus.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Wal-Mart limiting number of customers inside stores amid COVID-19 outbreak

A major chain store with locations in and around The Villages has made a sweeping change that will impact customers amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
Scammers coming at area residents from all angles amid COVID-19 crisis

Larry D. Croom

Scammers are on the loose and trying to take advantage of tri-county residents amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

A Lake County Sheriff’s Office employee recently received a scam email about the COVID stimulus checks that will soon be coming from the federal government. The email, shown below, instructs those receiving it to click on a link to fill out a stimulus request form.

A Lake County Sheriff’s Office employee recently received this scam email concerning the Coronavirus stimulus payments.

It bogusly claims that in order to be considered for approval, the form must be submitted by April 10. It also says the “fastest and easiest” way to receive the stimulus payment is through direct deposit to your checking/savings account and suggests people update their banking information by signing into a user profile.

Clearly this is a scam, as taxpayers don’t need to take any action to receive their checks if they filed their 2018 or 2019 taxes. Direct deposit information or addresses included on those forms will be used. Also, taxpayers aren’t required to fill out any forms to receive the stimulus checks and the Internal Revenue Service doesn’t send out emails seeking banking information. Click HERE for more information from the IRS.

Business owners also have reported receiving correspondence by email and phone calls from scammers claiming to be with the Small Business Administration. The correspondence has loan applications attached, leading the owner to believe that it is part of the process. The SBA has made the process clear and isn’t seeking out applicants. For legitimate information, click HERE.

News

Crime

News

Crime

Crime

Guatemalan jailed after attacking deputy breaking up crowd due to COVID-19 concerns

A Guatemalan man was jailed after allegedly attacking a law enforcement officer attempting to break up a crowd due to COVID-19 concerns.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood man jailed after alleged attack on daughter over TV remote

A Wildwood man was jailed after an alleged attack on his daughter over a television remote control.
Read more
Crime

Berserk Summerfield woman claiming to own Google jailed after nasty attack

A Summerfield woman claiming to own Google and other businesses was arrested last week after a nasty altercation with a woman who ordered her off her property.
Read more
News

Crime

News

Crime

Crime

News

Opinions

Opinions

Bicyclists are in a vulnerable position

A cyclist in The Villages says that after reading about the recent and deadly bicycle/tractor crash on Morse Boulevard and the woman driver under the influence that struck a cyclist near Fenney, a few thoughts came to mind. He offers some tips to keep everyone safe.
Read more
Crime

Crime

Crime

