Villages Honor Flight alters upcoming schedule amid COVID-19 crisis

Villages Honor Flight has made several schedule adjustments due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Those include:

The April 22 and May 5 Havana Country Club fundraisers have been postponed.

The June 11 Veteran Luncheon has been canceled.

The flightless mission originally scheduled for June 27 has been moved to Nov. 7.

Early last month, Villages Honor Flight delayed two trips to Washington, D.C. originally scheduled for April 1 and May 27 until sometime in the fall. In mid-summer, the organization’s board of directors will reassess the situation with the virus and make decisions regarding future missions.

The April 1 trip was supposed to be the organization’s 50th flight. It was to include 44 veterans, two of whom served in World War II, while others were in the Korean War, Vietnam War, the Berlin Crisis, the Cold War and others.

Villages Honor Flight formed in late 2011 and made its first flight to our nation’s capital on May 26, 2012. Veterans participating in the events meet at American Legion Post 347 in the wee hours of the morning and take buses to Orlando International Airport. From there, they fly to Baltimore and after many special greetings at the airport, they take a bus tour through the city and visit the National World War II Memorial, the Korean War Veterans Memorial, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery and the Lincoln Memorial.