Villages Honor Flight alters upcoming schedule amid COVID-19 crisis

76.9 F
The Villages
Monday, April 6, 2020
type here...
Home News
Monday, April 6, 2020
Larry D. Croom
76.9 F
The Villages

Top Story

News

COVID-19 virus claims lives of two more Sumter County residents

Two more Sumter County residents have died as a result of the Coronavirus, bringing the death toll in the county containing the vast majority of Villages homes to five.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Letters

Letters to the Editor

‘Your Pix’ in Daily Sun mocks idea of social distancing

A Village of LaBelle resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to a birthday celebration photo in The Villages Daily Sun’s “Your Pix” that he says mocks the notion of social distancing.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villager wants to know about hospital’s plans for Coronavirus patients

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Caroline resident says he would like to know about the hospital’s plans to accommodate Coronavirus patients.
Read more
Read More Letters

Around Florida

Around Florida

DeSantis vows fixes to online system overwhelmed by unemployment claims

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced plans to rapidly repair the online system Floridians are using to file for unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 crisis.
Read more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Carol Lynch

Carol Lynch’s full and happy life ended unexpectedly on April 2, 2020 after a 5 day stay at The Villages Hospital where she succumbed to the COVID-19 virus.
Read more
Read More Obituaries

Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Read more
Read More Health

Business

Business

Wal-Mart limiting number of customers inside stores amid COVID-19 outbreak

A major chain store with locations in and around The Villages has made a sweeping change that will impact customers amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
Read more
Read More Business

Villages Honor Flight alters upcoming schedule amid COVID-19 crisis

Larry D. Croom

Villages Honor Flight has made several schedule adjustments due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Those include:

  • The April 22 and May 5 Havana Country Club fundraisers have been postponed.
  • The June 11 Veteran Luncheon has been canceled.
  • The flightless mission originally scheduled for June 27 has been moved to Nov. 7.

Early last month, Villages Honor Flight delayed two trips to Washington, D.C. originally scheduled for April 1 and May 27 until sometime in the fall. In mid-summer, the organization’s board of directors will reassess the situation with the virus and make decisions regarding future missions.

The April 1 trip was supposed to be the organization’s 50th flight. It was to include 44 veterans, two of whom served in World War II, while others were in the Korean War, Vietnam War, the Berlin Crisis, the Cold War and others.

Villages Honor Flight formed in late 2011 and made its first flight to our nation’s capital on May 26, 2012. Veterans participating in the events meet at American Legion Post 347 in the wee hours of the morning and take buses to Orlando International Airport. From there, they fly to Baltimore and after many special greetings at the airport, they take a bus tour through the city and visit the National World War II Memorial, the Korean War Veterans Memorial, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery and the Lincoln Memorial.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Related Articles

News

COVID-19 virus claims lives of two more Sumter County residents

Two more Sumter County residents have died as a result of the Coronavirus, bringing the death toll in the county containing the vast majority of Villages homes to five.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s adult daughter jailed on DUI charge after confused by red button at gate

A Villager's adult daughter was arrested on a driving under the influence charge after she was confused by a red button at an entry gate.
Read more
News

Wildwood commissioners take measures to adapt to COVID-19 concerns

Wildwood commissioners have taken measures to adapt to concerns about the Coronavirus. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Crime

Pair arrested after failing to scan items in self-checkout lane at Wal-Mart

A pair was arrested after failing to scan items in the self-checkout lane at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Scammers coming at area residents from all angles amid COVID-19 crisis

Scammers are on the loose and trying to take advantage of tri-county residents amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
Read more
Crime

Guatemalan jailed after attacking deputy breaking up crowd due to COVID-19 concerns

A Guatemalan man was jailed after allegedly attacking a law enforcement officer attempting to break up a crowd due to COVID-19 concerns.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood man jailed after alleged attack on daughter over TV remote

A Wildwood man was jailed after an alleged attack on his daughter over a television remote control.
Read more
Larry D. Croom

Latest Posts

News

COVID-19 virus claims lives of two more Sumter County residents

Two more Sumter County residents have died as a result of the Coronavirus, bringing the death toll in the county containing the vast majority of Villages homes to five.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s adult daughter jailed on DUI charge after confused by red button at gate

A Villager's adult daughter was arrested on a driving under the influence charge after she was confused by a red button at an entry gate.
Read more
News

Wildwood commissioners take measures to adapt to COVID-19 concerns

Wildwood commissioners have taken measures to adapt to concerns about the Coronavirus. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Crime

Pair arrested after failing to scan items in self-checkout lane at Wal-Mart

A pair was arrested after failing to scan items in the self-checkout lane at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Villager’s adult daughter jailed on DUI charge after confused by red button at gate

A Villager's adult daughter was arrested on a driving under the influence charge after she was confused by a red button at an entry gate.
Read more
News

Wildwood commissioners take measures to adapt to COVID-19 concerns

Wildwood commissioners have taken measures to adapt to concerns about the Coronavirus. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Read More Headlines

Photos

Opinions

Opinions

Bicyclists are in a vulnerable position

A cyclist in The Villages says that after reading about the recent and deadly bicycle/tractor crash on Morse Boulevard and the woman driver under the influence that struck a cyclist near Fenney, a few thoughts came to mind. He offers some tips to keep everyone safe.
Read more
Read More Opinions

Crime

Crime

Villager’s adult daughter jailed on DUI charge after confused by red button at gate

A Villager's adult daughter was arrested on a driving under the influence charge after she was confused by a red button at an entry gate.
Read more
Crime

Pair arrested after failing to scan items in self-checkout lane at Wal-Mart

A pair was arrested after failing to scan items in the self-checkout lane at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Read More Crime

Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe to our email newsletter

Follow us on social

49,656FansLike
0FollowersFollow
2,234FollowersFollow

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment
The Villages
clear sky
76.9 ° F
79 °
74 °
54 %
3.5mph
1 %
Tue
86 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
77 °
Sat
68 °

Follow us on Instagram