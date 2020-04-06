Wildwood man jailed after alleged attack on daughter over TV remote

A Wildwood man was jailed after an alleged attack on his daughter over a television remote control.

Law enforcement was called at about 8 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 700 block of Warfield Avenue where two family members pulled 59-year-old Walter Lewis Hill III off his daughter, according to the Wildwood Police Department.

The father and daughter had gotten into an argument over batteries for the remote, the report said. Hill pushed his daughter with both his hands. He also pushed her neck. The daughter had a small cut on the right side of her face, near the corner of her mouth, the report said.

Hill was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $1,000.