‘Your Pix’ in Daily Sun mocks idea of social distancing

To the Editor:

Sunday’s picture in The Villages Daily Sun of three birthday celebrants does not show them practicing social distancing. They are only 3 feet apart. They’re supposed to be 6 feet apart. The distance from a person’s nose to the tip of their fingers is about 3 feet.

It’s bad enough that these people don’t know what six feet is, but the Daily Sun staff printed and praised these people. That leaves me to believe that I cannot trust what the people are printing in The Daily Sun. Therefore when my renewal comes due, I may not waste my money.

Pete Lazzaro

Village of LaBelle