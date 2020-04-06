76.5 F
The Villages
Monday, April 6, 2020
Monday, April 6, 2020
Letters to the Editor
COVID-19 claims two Marion County men as patient tests positive at Villages hospital

Two Marion County residents have died as a result of the Coronavirus and a second patient has tested positive at UF Health The Villages Hospital.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

‘Your Pix’ in Daily Sun mocks idea of social distancing

A Village of LaBelle resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to a birthday celebration photo in The Villages Daily Sun’s “Your Pix” that he says mocks the notion of social distancing.
Letters to the Editor

Villager wants to know about hospital’s plans for Coronavirus patients

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Caroline resident says he would like to know about the hospital’s plans to accommodate Coronavirus patients.
Around Florida

Around Florida

Leesburg firefighters battle blaze that damages four condo units

Multiple crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue battled a residential structure fire last week.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Doris Paese

Doris Paese was passionate about her flower gardening, loved playing Bunco and Bingo and was an adoring mom and memere to her entire family.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Wal-Mart limiting number of customers inside stores amid COVID-19 outbreak

A major chain store with locations in and around The Villages has made a sweeping change that will impact customers amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
'Your Pix' in Daily Sun mocks idea of social distancing

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Sunday's picture in The Villages Daily Sun of three birthday celebrants does not show them practicing social distancing. They are only 3 feet apart. They're supposed to be 6 feet apart. The distance from a person's nose to the tip of their fingers is about 3 feet.

Your Pix as it appeared in the April 5 edition of The Villages Daily Sun.

It's bad enough that these people don't know what six feet is, but the Daily Sun staff printed and praised these people. That leaves me to believe that I cannot trust what the people are printing in The Daily Sun. Therefore when my renewal comes due, I may not waste my money.

Pete Lazzaro
Village of LaBelle

 

Crime

Prosecutor drops child porn charges against 86-year-old Villager

Sixteen counts of possession of child pornography against an 86-year-old Villager have been dropped due to insufficient evidence.
News

Transactions won’t be handled at starter shacks due to COVID-19

Trail fees may no longer be paid for at executive courses in The Villages due to COVID-19 concerns.
Opinions

Opinions

Bicyclists are in a vulnerable position

A cyclist in The Villages says that after reading about the recent and deadly bicycle/tractor crash on Morse Boulevard and the woman driver under the influence that struck a cyclist near Fenney, a few thoughts came to mind. He offers some tips to keep everyone.
Crime

Crime

Prosecutor drops child porn charges against 86-year-old Villager

Sixteen counts of possession of child pornography against an 86-year-old Villager have been dropped due to insufficient evidence.
Crime

Villages restauranteur facing battery charge ticketed after driving 80 mph

A member of a family of prominent restauranteurs in The Villages free on bond after an alleged attack on his girlfriend has been ticketed after caught speeding 20 miles per hour over the speed limit.
