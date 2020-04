To the Editor:

In the wake of this crisis we are in, the responsible thing for the Morse family to do is to give all residents a refund for the entire time we are unable to use the pools, rec centers, and everything else that goes into the amenity fees. If they cared at all about this Villages community, it would be the right thing to do. Many people are talking about this.With all the money they have it is a no brainer.

Linda Hearn

Village of Fernandina