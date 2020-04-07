Belleview man popped on multiple drug charges after ramming deputy’s patrol vehicle

A Belleview man was arrested Monday night after fleeing from Marion County sheriff’s deputies and then ramming into a patrol vehicle.

The incident started when a deputy attempted to stop a 2004 blue Volkswagen driven by 22-year-old Kenneth Maxwell Kennedy for running a stop sign. Kennedy failed to stop and continued traveling at a high rate of speed, a sheriff’s office report states.

Kennedy then struck a deputy’s patrol car, exited his vehicle and was taken into custody. During a pat-down search, deputies located three cartridges that field tested for THC content. While searching Kennedy’s vehicle, they also located a cannabis cartridge, a brown cigarette and a small jar, both of which contained a green leafy substance that field-tested positive for the presence of THC, the report says.

Deputies also searched the trunk of Kennedy’s vehicle and found four small squares that field-tested positive for LSD and multiple items that tested positive for THC content, including:

Two jars filled with about 44 grams of a green leafy substance;

Two white cigarettes containing a green leafy substance;

An inhaler labeled with “N Fused”;

More than 100 grams of illegal edible substances including four dried hallucinogenic mushrooms along with stems and a white bag labeled “Big Pete’s Cookies Cannabis Infused Cookies”;

A jar with a dark wax substance; and

Several empty edible bags along with empty THC jars.

Kennedy was taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with possession of THC concentrate, possession of LSD, possession of mushrooms, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of drug equipment and resisting an officer with lights and siren active. He was released after posting $11,000 bond.