Chad Morgan Rose, 47, of Lady Lake, Florida passed away April 4, 2020 at UF Health the Villages Hospital, The Villages, Florida. He was the husband of Amy Rose.

Chad was born in Valparaiso, Indiana a son of Vernon and the late Cynthia Rose. Chad was the Laboratory Supervisor at University of Florida Health the Villages Hospital.

Chad married Amy in 1999 and became an instant father of two precious daughters. He loved and supported them through preschool, proms, college choices and career paths. As a family they loved going to U2 concerts; Chad saw them over 20 times.

He rooted for his laboratory staff and colleagues and loved being a scientist. In fact, he was proud to earn a “Great Catch Award” the day before he passed.

He was an avid lifting, cardio and health enthusiast. He also loved frequent outings with his wife and “the girls” at Universal Studios and Disney World. He was pure joy after a ride on Hagrid’s Motor Bike or Rise of the Resistance. He also felt that upgrading to a Halloween Horror Nights Express Pass with his wife and brother was one of the best decisions he ever made. Prior to life in The Villages, he lived in St Augustine Beach for 4 years. He loved hearing the sound of the ocean but hated the sand between his toes.

His proudest accomplishment was the honor of raising his daughters, and seeing them become beautiful, strong, intelligent, independent women.

Chad was an empty nester enjoying his post child rearing years with the eternal love of his wife and 2 rescue dogs; the diva, Ava, and the prince, Arnold.

Chad is survived by his wife, Amy Rose of Lady Lake, FL his father, Vernon Rose of Treaty, IN and daughters, Addelyn Ratcliff of Indianapolis, IN and Alicia Ratcliff of Waipahu, HI. He is also survived by his brother, Jason Rose, sister, Jodie Rose both of Wabash, IN and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, his family requests your heartfelt donations go to S.A.F.E. Pet Rescue in St Augustine Beach, Florida. https://www.safe-pet-rescue-fl.com/donatenow.html.