Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Staff Report
COVID-19 virus claims lives of two more Sumter County residents

Two more Sumter County residents have died as a result of the Coronavirus, bringing the death toll in the county containing the vast majority of Villages homes to five.
Letters to the Editor

‘Your Pix’ in Daily Sun mocks idea of social distancing

A Village of LaBelle resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to a birthday celebration photo in The Villages Daily Sun’s “Your Pix” that he says mocks the notion of social distancing.
Villager wants to know about hospital’s plans for Coronavirus patients

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Caroline resident says he would like to know about the hospital’s plans to accommodate Coronavirus patients.
DeSantis vows fixes to online system overwhelmed by unemployment claims

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced plans to rapidly repair the online system Floridians are using to file for unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 crisis.
Chad Morgan Rose

Chad Rose was the Laboratory Supervisor at University of Florida Health the Villages Hospital.
Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Wal-Mart limiting number of customers inside stores amid COVID-19 outbreak

A major chain store with locations in and around The Villages has made a sweeping change that will impact customers amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
Doris L. Presley

Staff Report

Doris Presley

Doris L. Presley, 68, of Summerfield, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020.

Mrs. Presley was born July 21, 1951 in Athens, TN to Clyde Albert and Catherine (Bradshaw) Collins. Doris was a homemaker and of the Assembly of God faith. She moved here from Athens in 2015.

Survivors include her son, Mike Gaffney (Laura Garcia) of Wildwood; daughter, Breanna Lynn Presley of Summerfield; siblings, Phyllis Raper of Lady Lake, Marvin Lee Collins (Lorrie) of Athens, TN and Shirley Martin of Summerfield; grandchildren, Austin Bush, Renae Bush, Jodi Burleson and Josh Burleson and a great-granddaughter, Journey Eliana Burleson.

A private family graveside service will be held in Greenwood Cemetery, Wildwood.

Staff Report

Crime

Villager’s adult daughter jailed on DUI charge after confused by red button at gate

A Villager's adult daughter was arrested on a driving under the influence charge after she was confused by a red button at an entry gate.
News

Wildwood commissioners take measures to adapt to COVID-19 concerns

Wildwood commissioners have taken measures to adapt to concerns about the Coronavirus. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Dr. Trump hawks outlandish ideas

Villager Miles Zaremski, writing in an Op-Ed, Dr. Trump is hawking some outlandish ideas and what hangs in the balance is only our lives.
Villager’s adult daughter jailed on DUI charge after confused by red button at gate

A Villager's adult daughter was arrested on a driving under the influence charge after she was confused by a red button at an entry gate.
Crime

Pair arrested after failing to scan items in self-checkout lane at Wal-Mart

A pair was arrested after failing to scan items in the self-checkout lane at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Follow us on Instagram