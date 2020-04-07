Doris L. Presley, 68, of Summerfield, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020.

Mrs. Presley was born July 21, 1951 in Athens, TN to Clyde Albert and Catherine (Bradshaw) Collins. Doris was a homemaker and of the Assembly of God faith. She moved here from Athens in 2015.

Survivors include her son, Mike Gaffney (Laura Garcia) of Wildwood; daughter, Breanna Lynn Presley of Summerfield; siblings, Phyllis Raper of Lady Lake, Marvin Lee Collins (Lorrie) of Athens, TN and Shirley Martin of Summerfield; grandchildren, Austin Bush, Renae Bush, Jodi Burleson and Josh Burleson and a great-granddaughter, Journey Eliana Burleson.

A private family graveside service will be held in Greenwood Cemetery, Wildwood.