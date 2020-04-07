74.5 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Miles Zaremski
COVID-19 virus claims lives of two more Sumter County residents

Two more Sumter County residents have died as a result of the Coronavirus, bringing the death toll in the county containing the vast majority of Villages homes to five.
‘Your Pix’ in Daily Sun mocks idea of social distancing

A Village of LaBelle resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to a birthday celebration photo in The Villages Daily Sun’s “Your Pix” that he says mocks the notion of social distancing.
Villager wants to know about hospital’s plans for Coronavirus patients

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Caroline resident says he would like to know about the hospital’s plans to accommodate Coronavirus patients.
DeSantis vows fixes to online system overwhelmed by unemployment claims

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced plans to rapidly repair the online system Floridians are using to file for unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 crisis.
Carol Lynch

Carol Lynch’s full and happy life ended unexpectedly on April 2, 2020 after a 5 day stay at The Villages Hospital where she succumbed to the COVID-19 virus.
Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Wal-Mart limiting number of customers inside stores amid COVID-19 outbreak

A major chain store with locations in and around The Villages has made a sweeping change that will impact customers amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
Dr. Trump hawks outlandish ideas

Miles Zaremski

Miles Zaremski

Picture a dusty old western town, tumbleweed rolling down the dirt and wind-swept covered main thoroughfare, with the likes of a saloon, sheriff’s office, horse stable and blacksmith, hotel and like commercial shops aside both sides of it, with wooden walkways in front of all, maybe a horse or two tied up on the hitching posts there.  Then comes along a horse-driven wagon, similar to what we see in various parts of the Villages south of State Road 44 with the words. “The Villages” on them. 

But instead of that signage, you see “Doctor’s Medicinal Cabinet-Sure to Cure All” coming down the street. And instead of the word “Doctor’s”, insert the word, “Trump’s” with a man in the wagon seat with a top hat and big bow tie. And that is what we all had last night (April 5) with Trump’s unscheduled presser that wasted the public’s time and the doctors, like Fauci and Birx, that had to do their obligatory appearance with him because he added nothing to what we already knew.

Trump continues to hawk his outlandish idea of pushing the drugs, Hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine, on an unsuspecting public, including no doubt Villagers, when those drugs have yet to be scientifically proven or tested to combat the coronavirus. He is, and has always been, a consummate snake oil salesman instead of being a leader, leading the public with dignity, honesty and honor (like Queen Elizabeth did in addressing her nation the same day). He even denied Dr. Fauci the opportunity to answer a reporter’s question about the efficacy of these pharmaceuticals. True, the drugs are proven to treat malaria and lupus. But Trump, who admits to not being a medical doctor, keeps telling those viewers that wasted their time watching his press conference, “What do you have to lose?” The answer to anyone reading this Op-Ed should be very, very clear: your health and life!

Some days back, I wrote an Op-ed titled, “Trump is a Clear and Present Danger to all Villagers.”

That garnered hundreds of comments as I understand it, some tantamount to evidently interpreting my words as wanting to take away their first newborn grandchild. Most, though, understood my message.  But with Trump now hawking a drug totally unproven to treat the virus on unsuspecting (gullible?) Americans, he continues being an even more clear and present danger to our health and safety than ever before. 

Maybe he doesn’t mind having blood on his hands when this disease is finished ravaging our country, even those in our state and geographic region.  And this does not even address his knowledge of the virus weeks before he took any action to save the thousands who have been infected and died, and to be infected and to die.

Isn’t finally the time for all of us stand up and defy his incredulous statements on using a drug that no medical doctor would even prescribe? What hangs in the balance is only our lives.

Miles Zaremski is a resident of the Village of Dunedin.

Opinions

Bicyclists are in a vulnerable position

A cyclist in The Villages says that after reading about the recent and deadly bicycle/tractor crash on Morse Boulevard and the woman driver under the influence that struck a cyclist near Fenney, a few thoughts came to mind. He offers some tips to keep everyone safe.
Opinions

Death rates during a pandemic can be misleading

A retired physician living in the Village of Fenney contends that calculating death rates during an actual ongoing pandemic is problematic and can be misleading .
Opinions

Villager’s death proves that COVID-19 virus must be taken seriously

With the Coronavirus claiming its first victim in The Villages, it’s imperative that we all do our part to conquer this horrible pandemic once and for all.
Opinions

70 percent of world’s population doesn’t use toilet paper

Columnist Barry Evans writes that 70 percent or more of the world’s population doesn’t use toilet paper. You probably do not want to know how they do handle it. 
Opinions

The traits Of Trump

Lady Lake resident Hugo Buchanan, writing in an Opinion piece, criticizes President Trump's "leadership" during a time of national crisis.
Opinions

President Trump is ahead of the curve

Villager John Shewchuk, writing in an Opinion piece, contends that President Trump is doing an outstanding job fighting the "China Flu."
Opinions

CARES act provides money for Americans

Congressman Daniel Webster breaks down the massive CARES act and what it means in dollars and cents to each and every American.
Opinions

Dr. Trump hawks outlandish ideas

Villager Miles Zaremski, writing in an Op-Ed, Dr. Trump is hawking some outlandish ideas and what hangs in the balance is only our lives.
