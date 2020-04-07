Faith leader urges residents to light a candle on Easter Sunday

A local faith leader is urging residents to join in prayer together on Easter Sunday.

Father Peter Puntal of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood is encouraging everyone at 8 p.m. Easter Sunday to step outside their home with a candle, light it, and say the Lord’s Prayer.

“Although we cannot meet at church, we can rejoice together from our homes on Easter Sunday,” Father Puntal said. “May His light shine through us, and unite us together in faith, hope and love.”

What are you doing for Easter? Share the news at news@villages-news.com