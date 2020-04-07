83.1 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Meta Minton
The Villages

Frustrated Villagers want answers about COVID-19 testing site at the polo fields

Consternation boiled over this week as exasperated Villagers sought answers about the UF Health Coronavirus drive-through testing site at the polo fields.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Your dog is your responsibility

A Village of Bonnybrook resident urges her fellow Villagers to take responsibility for the dogs.
Letters to the Editor

Amenity fees and the right thing to do

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident offers an idea about what should be done about the collection of amenity fees.
Around Florida

Around Florida

DeSantis vows fixes to online system overwhelmed by unemployment claims

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced plans to rapidly repair the online system Floridians are using to file for unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 crisis.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Richard B. Dodge

As the City of St. Petersburg (FL) administrator, Rick Dodge led the efforts to attract the Salvador Dali Museum, a major league baseball park, and win an expansion franchise, the Tampa Bay Rays.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Wal-Mart limiting number of customers inside stores amid COVID-19 outbreak

A major chain store with locations in and around The Villages has made a sweeping change that will impact customers amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
Faith leader urges residents to light a candle on Easter Sunday

Meta Minton

Father Peter Punal greets parishioner at  St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood.

A local faith leader is urging residents to join in prayer together on Easter Sunday.

Father Peter Puntal of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood is encouraging everyone at 8 p.m. Easter Sunday to step outside their home with a candle, light it, and say the Lord’s Prayer. 

“Although we cannot meet at church, we can rejoice together from our homes on Easter Sunday,” Father Puntal said. “May His light shine through us, and unite us together in faith, hope and love.”

What are you doing for Easter? Share the news at news@villages-news.com

Meta Minton

Opinions

Opinions

Dr. Trump hawks outlandish ideas

Villager Miles Zaremski, writing in an Op-Ed, says Dr. Trump is hawking some outlandish ideas and what hangs in the balance is only our lives.
Read more
Crime

Crime

Wildwood police seeking help in locating stolen older-model Chevy pickup

Wildwood police officers are searching for a pickup truck that was stolen in the city recently.
Crime

Belleview man popped on multiple drug charges after ramming deputy’s patrol vehicle

A Belleview man was arrested Monday night after fleeing from Marion County sheriff’s deputies and then ramming into a patrol vehicle.
Read more
