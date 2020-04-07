Fenney food truck to re-open weeks after numerous violations

A food truck is returning to serve residents of the Village of Fenney after an inspection last month turned up several health code violations.

Rita’s Cocina Mexicana was scheduled to return this Wednesday to the Cattail Recreation Center in the Village of Marsh Bend. In a Facebook post, the operators of the food truck promised to be back, “Better than ever.”

The food truck, which launched its operation last year in The Villages, has been absent for several weeks, replaced, at least temporarily, by Chuck’s Wagon Food Truck. The Ednas’ Provisions and Vittles food truck has also been shut down.

A report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation shows that an inspector on March 20 found 11 violations at the Rita’s Cocina Mexicana food truck.

There were two high-priority violations:

• There were live mosquitoes/small flying insects in the food preparation area.

• There were several “potentially hazardous” issues regarding the temperature and time of food storage. The food included shredded quesadilla cheese, sour cream, rice, shredded chicken and homemade chicken stock. The report noted these were repeat violations.

Intermediate violations included an employee handwash sink that was blocked by a garbage can; improper dating of rice, pulled pork and tomatoes; and toxic substances were missing the manufacturer’s labels and were not properly marked. The labeling problem was a repeat violation.

Rita’s Cocina Mexicana also had no proof of required state-approved employee training provided for any employees, the report said.

The inspector also found that outer openings at the food truck were not protected with self-closing doors. An external door was propped open.

There were also single-service articles not stored inverted or protected from contamination.

In November, an inspector also found numerous violations at Rita’s Cocina Mexicana food truck.