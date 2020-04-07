Lake County Supervisor of Elections issues warning to voters

Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays is once again warning citizens of Lake County about unofficial mailings they could be receiving in the mail. These mail-outs often include Florida Voter Registration Applications with information pre-filled and are addressed to informal names, children under voting age, pets nd deceased family members.

“Our office was notified that as many as 27,000 mailings may be hitting Lake County voters’ mailboxes. We welcome your questions and want to assist everyone with their voter services needs,” Hays said.

These letters originate from the Center for Voter Information (CVI) and sister companies, organizations not associated with the Florida Division of Elections or the Lake County Supervisor of Elections. The CVI generates address lists for these mailings from outdated and often incorrect data, which can lead to confusion regarding eligibility for voting, especially among voters who are already registered.

Lake County voters who know they are registered are urged to confirm their voter record by using the Voter Information Lookup Tool at www.LakeVotes.com or by calling (352) 343-9734.