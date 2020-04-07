No tee times after 4 p.m. at any golf course in The Villages

Starting Wednesday, April 8, all Championship and Executive Golf Courses will close at 4 p.m. following the last tee time. No tee times will be available after 4 p.m. on any Championship or Executive golf courses.

This means anyone wishing to play golf must have a tee time prior to 4 p.m. on any Championship or Executive course. Anyone found on a Championship or Executive golf course who did not have a tee time prior to 4 p.m. will be asked to leave the course.

In addition:

• All transactions for Championship golf fees are credit card or golf shop credit only (cashless system). Contact Golf Shop phone number to replenish golf shop credit.

• Rental clubs are suspended and warm-up baskets, snacks and beverages are not available.

• Practice Ranges (Lopez Legacy, Glenview Champions, Palmer Legends and Sarasota) are open for range card service only.

• The Villages Golf Academy lessons available for normal operating hours; however, suspended club fittings. The Academy is also offering at-home lesson videos on The Villages Instagram page and Golf & Tennis Facebook page.

• Sarasota Golf Practice Center Retail Shop and Custom Club Shop at Palmer Legends are closed.

• The Villages Golf Championship has been postponed.

• Sarasota Golf Practice Center is suspending Demo Club Program.

• Country Club pools/spas are closed.

• The Mallory Hill Golf Shop is closed until further notice. The golf course and restaurant are also closed.