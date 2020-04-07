Response to ‘Our governor is a coward’ letter

To the Editor:

Villages resident Fred Eachus says Ron DeSantis can personally take responsibility for hundreds, if not thousands, of deaths, by not closing the beaches before spring break.

Really? Where is the data to support that assertion? If you look at the published data for Florida through April 5, the entire state has 221 total deaths. Mr. Eachus goes on to cherry pick Florida, Georgia and Texas governors, all Republicans.

First of all, Georgia and Texas don’t even make the top ten states for reported cases. Florida does at #7 with a population of 21.4 million. New York, New Jersey and Michigan are #1,2,3 with the highest reported cases, and all have Democrat governors. The point Mr. Eachus is this terrible virus does not recognize political party affiliation. But I must tell you that the Top Ten States in reported cases, 8 of the 10 have Democratic governors.

My home state of Michigan with a Democrat governor and a population of 9.9 million has sadly reported 617 deaths as of Sunday April 5. New York has the highest recorded cases with 122,031 and 4,159 deaths and New Jersey #2 has reported 37,505 with 917 deaths.

Now getting even closer to our area, Lake, Marion and Sumter with a combined population of 824,000 have reported a combined 226 cases with 7 deaths. All of these statistics are tough to swallow, but are real. While you are entitled to your opinion Mr. Eachus, you failed in providing accuracy in your statements, yet you managed to politicize a public health crisis. By all accounts with Florida being the third highest populated state, the numbers by comparison show we should be thanking Gov. DeSantis, the respective state officials, first responders, doctors, nurses, medical staffing, homeland security, National Guard, businesses and volunteers for their selfless sacrifice. FLORIDA STRONG! Stay safe and healthy.

Dave Somerville

Stonecrest