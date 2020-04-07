82.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Letters to the Editor
COVID-19 virus claims lives of two more Sumter County residents

Two more Sumter County residents have died as a result of the Coronavirus, bringing the death toll in the county containing the vast majority of Villages homes to five.
Letters to the Editor

Response to 'Our governor is a coward' letter

A Stonecrest resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer who was critical of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Letters to the Editor

'Your Pix' in Daily Sun mocks idea of social distancing

A Village of LaBelle resident, in a Letter to the Editor, objects to a birthday celebration photo in The Villages Daily Sun's "Your Pix" that he says mocks the notion of social distancing.
Read more
Around Florida

Around Florida

DeSantis vows fixes to online system overwhelmed by unemployment claims

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced plans to rapidly repair the online system Floridians are using to file for unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 crisis.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Chad Morgan Rose

Chad Rose was the Laboratory Supervisor at University of Florida Health the Villages Hospital.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Wal-Mart limiting number of customers inside stores amid COVID-19 outbreak

A major chain store with locations in and around The Villages has made a sweeping change that will impact customers amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
Response to 'Our governor is a coward' letter

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Villages resident Fred Eachus says Ron DeSantis can personally take responsibility for hundreds, if not thousands, of deaths, by not closing the beaches before spring break.
Really? Where is the data to support that assertion? If you look at the published data for Florida through April 5, the entire state has 221 total deaths. Mr. Eachus goes on to cherry pick Florida, Georgia and Texas governors, all Republicans.
First of all, Georgia and Texas don't even make the top ten states for reported cases. Florida does at #7 with a population of 21.4 million. New York, New Jersey and Michigan are #1,2,3 with the highest reported cases, and all have Democrat governors. The point Mr. Eachus is this terrible virus does not recognize political party affiliation. But I must tell you that the Top Ten States in reported cases, 8 of the 10 have Democratic governors.
My home state of Michigan with a Democrat governor and a population of 9.9 million has sadly reported 617 deaths as of Sunday April 5. New York has the highest recorded cases with 122,031 and 4,159 deaths and New Jersey #2 has reported 37,505 with 917 deaths.
Now getting even closer to our area, Lake, Marion and Sumter with a combined population of 824,000 have reported a combined 226 cases with 7 deaths. All of these statistics are tough to swallow, but are real. While you are entitled to your opinion Mr. Eachus, you failed in providing accuracy in your statements, yet you managed to politicize a public health crisis. By all accounts with Florida being the third highest populated state, the numbers by comparison show we should be thanking Gov. DeSantis, the respective state officials, first responders, doctors, nurses, medical staffing, homeland security, National Guard, businesses and volunteers for their selfless sacrifice. FLORIDA STRONG! Stay safe and healthy.

Dave Somerville
Stonecrest

 

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Response to ‘Our governor is a coward’ letter

A Stonecrest resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer who was critical of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Obituaries

Chad Morgan Rose

Chad Rose was the Laboratory Supervisor at University of Florida Health the Villages Hospital.
Opinions

Dr. Trump hawks outlandish ideas

Villager Miles Zaremski, writing in an Op-Ed, Dr. Trump is hawking some outlandish ideas and what hangs in the balance is only our lives.
Obituaries

Stephanie Lynn Krill

Stephanie Krill interned as a chef at Disney World and went on to further her career as a certified chef in The Villages.
Crime

Villager's adult daughter jailed on DUI charge after confused by red button at gate

A Villager's adult daughter was arrested on a driving under the influence charge after she was confused by a red button at an entry gate.
News

Wildwood commissioners take measures to adapt to COVID-19 concerns

Wildwood commissioners have taken measures to adapt to concerns about the Coronavirus. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Opinions

Opinions

Dr. Trump hawks outlandish ideas

Villager Miles Zaremski, writing in an Op-Ed, Dr. Trump is hawking some outlandish ideas and what hangs in the balance is only our lives.
Crime

Crime

Villager's adult daughter jailed on DUI charge after confused by red button at gate

A Villager's adult daughter was arrested on a driving under the influence charge after she was confused by a red button at an entry gate.
Crime

Pair arrested after failing to scan items in self-checkout lane at Wal-Mart

A pair was arrested after failing to scan items in the self-checkout lane at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
