Richard B. Dodge

Richard B. (Rick) Dodge, 75, of The Villages, FL passed away Friday, March 6, 2020.

Rick dedicated his life to being a creative, innovative, and persistent community builder, and to offering encouragement and care to those around him. A man of integrity, his infectious laughter and enthusiasm were contagious.

As the City of St. Petersburg (FL) administrator, Rick led the efforts to attract the Salvador Dali Museum, a major league baseball park, and win an expansion franchise, the Tampa Bay Rays. As the Pinellas County (FL) assistant county administrator for economic development, he led the county efforts to become a national leader in new job creation. As president of the E5 Solutions consulting firm, he guided public, private, and non-profit strategic planning programs.

Rick was active in church and many community social service programs, and was the recipient of more than 50 public and private sector awards.

Rick graduated from Francis C. Hammond High School in Alexandria, VA, and received B.S. and M.A. degrees from the University of Virginia. He completed further studies at Indiana University and the Kennedy School at Harvard University, and was the recipient of the prestigious Winston Churchill Fellowship. Rick taught advanced business as an adjunct professor at Texas A&M University, Delaware State University, and North Carolina University. Rick played several sports in high school and college, but his proudest moment was serving as the bow oar for his high school rowing team as they won the national championship.

Rick was a loving and fun husband and cared deeply for his family. He is survived by his wife Terri Sandefer of The Villages, his brother Bill and wife Cynthia, his nephews Matthew and Zachary, Matthew’s wife Alisa and their children Tadashi and Miyako, his stepson Paul Sandefer and wife Corrine and their children Katrina and Calvin, and numerous cousins worldwide.

The gift Rick leaves us is the example of compassion to those around us. His desire was to love and to help others. Should you wish to remember him, please do it with a kind word or deed. Donations in his name can be made to Deliver the Difference, which provides food packs for those in need, online at www.DelivertheDifference.com or by mailing to PO Box 950, Eustis, FL 32727.

A private gathering of friends and family will be held at a later date.