Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Staff Report
Frustrated Villagers want answers about COVID-19 testing site at the polo fields

Consternation boiled over this week as exasperated Villagers sought answers about the UF Health Coronavirus drive-through testing site at the polo fields.
Letters to the Editor

Your dog is your responsibility

A Village of Bonnybrook resident urges her fellow Villagers to take responsibility for the dogs.
Letters to the Editor

Amenity fees and the right thing to do

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident offers an idea about what should be done about the collection of amenity fees.
Around Florida

DeSantis vows fixes to online system overwhelmed by unemployment claims

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced plans to rapidly repair the online system Floridians are using to file for unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 crisis.
Obituaries

Richard B. Dodge

As the City of St. Petersburg (FL) administrator, Rick Dodge led the efforts to attract the Salvador Dali Museum, a major league baseball park, and win an expansion franchise, the Tampa Bay Rays.
Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Wal-Mart limiting number of customers inside stores amid COVID-19 outbreak

A major chain store with locations in and around The Villages has made a sweeping change that will impact customers amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
Richard B. Dodge

Richard Dodge

Richard B. (Rick) Dodge, 75, of The Villages, FL passed away Friday, March 6, 2020.

Rick dedicated his life to being a creative, innovative, and persistent community builder, and to offering encouragement and care to those around him. A man of integrity, his infectious laughter and enthusiasm were contagious.

As the City of St. Petersburg (FL) administrator, Rick led the efforts to attract the Salvador Dali Museum, a major league baseball park, and win an expansion franchise, the Tampa Bay Rays. As the Pinellas County (FL) assistant county administrator for economic development, he led the county efforts to become a national leader in new job creation. As president of the E5 Solutions consulting firm, he guided public, private, and non-profit strategic planning programs.

Rick was active in church and many community social service programs, and was the recipient of more than 50 public and private sector awards.

Rick graduated from Francis C. Hammond High School in Alexandria, VA, and received B.S. and M.A. degrees from the University of Virginia. He completed further studies at Indiana University and the Kennedy School at Harvard University, and was the recipient of the prestigious Winston Churchill Fellowship. Rick taught advanced business as an adjunct professor at Texas A&M University, Delaware State University, and North Carolina University. Rick played several sports in high school and college, but his proudest moment was serving as the bow oar for his high school rowing team as they won the national championship.

Rick was a loving and fun husband and cared deeply for his family. He is survived by his  wife Terri Sandefer of The Villages, his brother Bill and wife Cynthia, his nephews Matthew and Zachary, Matthew’s wife Alisa and their children Tadashi and Miyako, his stepson Paul Sandefer and wife Corrine and their children Katrina and Calvin, and numerous cousins worldwide.

The gift Rick leaves us is the example of compassion to those around us. His desire was to love and to help others. Should you wish to remember him, please do it with a kind word or deed. Donations in his name can be made to Deliver the Difference, which provides food packs for those in need, online at www.DelivertheDifference.com or by mailing to PO Box 950, Eustis, FL 32727.

A private gathering of friends and family will be held at a later date.

Opinions

Dr. Trump hawks outlandish ideas

Villager Miles Zaremski, writing in an Op-Ed, says Dr. Trump is hawking some outlandish ideas and what hangs in the balance is only our lives.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police seeking help in locating stolen older-model Chevy pickup

Wildwood police officers are searching for a pickup truck that was stolen in the city recently.
Read more
Crime

Belleview man popped on multiple drug charges after ramming deputy's patrol vehicle

A Belleview man was arrested Monday night after fleeing from Marion County sheriff's deputies and then ramming into a patrol vehicle.
Read more
Sections

About The Villages, Around Florida, Breaking News, Business, Community Events, Crime, Entertainment, Featured Video, Golf, Health, Letters to the Editor, Movie Reviews, News, Newsletter, Obituaries, Opinions, Photos, Softball, Sports, Town Square Entertainment
