Stephanie Lynn Krill left this world on April 3rd, 2020 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages. She was born September 23rd, 1959 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville, Illinois.

Stephanie was the daughter of Geraldine R. Krill and is preceded in death by her father Charles J. Krill. She was an avid swimmer, golfer, and sports enthusiast. She interned as a chef at Disney World and went on to further her career as a certified chef in The Villages.

She is survived by 3 brothers, Kirk, Eric, and Collin, 3 sisters: Bridget, Alicia, and Allison, 6 nephews, and 3 nieces. She will be sadly missed by her family and coworkers. Online condolences may be said at www.baldwincremation.com. A memorial service will be held at a later date.