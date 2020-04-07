73.6 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Larry D. Croom
Frustrated Villagers want answers about COVID-19 testing site at the polo fields

Consternation boiled over this week as exasperated Villagers sought answers about the UF Health Coronavirus drive-through testing site at the polo fields.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Your dog is your responsibility

A Village of Bonnybrook resident urges her fellow Villagers to take responsibility for the dogs.
Letters to the Editor

Amenity fees and the right thing to do

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident offers an idea about what should be done about the collection of amenity fees.
Around Florida

Around Florida

DeSantis vows fixes to online system overwhelmed by unemployment claims

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced plans to rapidly repair the online system Floridians are using to file for unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 crisis.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Richard B. Dodge

As the City of St. Petersburg (FL) administrator, Rick Dodge led the efforts to attract the Salvador Dali Museum, a major league baseball park, and win an expansion franchise, the Tampa Bay Rays.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Wal-Mart limiting number of customers inside stores amid COVID-19 outbreak

A major chain store with locations in and around The Villages has made a sweeping change that will impact customers amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
Sumter County death toll at seven after two more patients succumb to COVID-19

Two more Sumter County residents have died as a result of the Coronavirus, bringing the total to seven in the county where the vast majority of Villages homes are located.

The latest victims are an 89-year-old woman who tested positive April 4 and a 76-year-old man who tested positive March 31. Neither had traveled recently but the woman had been in contact with a person with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Carol Lynch

The others who have died in Sumter County include 84-year-old Carol Lynch, who succumbed to the virus last Thursday at UF Health The Villages Hospital. She hadn’t traveled recently but had come in contact with someone else suffering from the virus.

The others include:

  • An 85-year-old man who tested positive on March 25, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;
  • An 83-year-old man who tested positive on March 30 and hadn’t traveled recently nor been in contact with another patient;
  • A 68-year-old man who tested positive March 23 and hadn’t traveled recently nor been in contact with another patient;
  • An 83-year-old Sumter County woman who tested positive March 28 and hadn’t traveled recently nor been in contact with another patient.

As of Tuesday night, 271 tri-county residents – at least 53 of whom are Villagers – had tested positive for the virus. Of those patients, 132 are men and 139 are women. Eleven have died and 62 have been hospitalized.

It also was announced Tuesday that UF Health The Villages Hospital recorded its third positive test for the COVID-19 virus. In addition, five people – two in Sumter County, two in Lake County and one in Marion County – who either are staff members or residents of long-term care facilities also have tested positive.

In Sumter County, 87 patients – 48 men and 39 women – are suffering from the Coronavirus. They range in age from 18 to 92. Besides the 46 living in The Villages, the others reside in Lake Panasoffkee (17), Bushnell (7), Webster (6), Wildwood (6), Sumterville (2) and Coleman (1). Two patients also live in the Lady Lake portion of the county.

Lake County continues to lead the way in the tri-county area with the most Coronavirus patients at 122 – 115 of whom are residents. They are comprised of 58 men and 64 women and range in age from 17 to 86.

Twenty-nine have been hospitalized and two have died – a 74-year-old woman who tested positive March 25, had traveled to Europe recently and been in contact with another patient; and an 86-year-old man who tested positive April 1, had an unknown travel history and had been in contact with another patient recently.

As of Tuesday, UF Health The Villages Hospital had recorded three positive tests for the COVID-19 virus.

Besides the seven patients who live in The Villages portion of Lake County and the five who call Lady Lake home, some of the others testing positive reside in Clermont (36), Leesburg (18), Tavares (12), Groveland (9), Eustis (8), Mount Dora (6), Mascotte (6), Minneola (4), Sorrento (2) and Okahumpka (1).

In Marion County, 62 people have tested positive – 59 of whom are residents. The patients – 26 men and 36 women – range in age from 19 to 88.

Six have been hospitalized and two have died – an 88-year-old man who tested positive March 27 and had recently traveled to Germany; and a 58-year-old man who tested positive April 1 and hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with someone else suffering from the virus.

Eleven of the Marion County patients live in Summerfield, but it’s not clear if they are residents of The Villages or the other nearby retirement communities of Del Webb Spruce Creek, Stonecrest or Spruce Creek South. The others reside in Ocala (40), Belleview (3), Dunnellon (2), Ocklawaha (1), Silver Springs (1) and Anthony (1).

All told, 14,504 people have tested positive in Florida. There have been 296 deaths and 1,893 patients have been hospitalized.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Opinions

Opinions

Dr. Trump hawks outlandish ideas

Villager Miles Zaremski, writing in an Op-Ed, says Dr. Trump is hawking some outlandish ideas and what hangs in the balance is only our lives.
Read more
Crime

Crime

Wildwood police seeking help in locating stolen older-model Chevy pickup

Wildwood police officers are searching for a pickup truck that was stolen in the city recently.
Read more
Crime

Belleview man popped on multiple drug charges after ramming deputy’s patrol vehicle

A Belleview man was arrested Monday night after fleeing from Marion County sheriff’s deputies and then ramming into a patrol vehicle.
Read more
Sections

