Wildwood police seeking help in locating stolen older-model Chevy pickup

Wildwood police officers are searching for a pickup truck that was stolen in the city recently.

The vehicle, a dark-colored older-model Chevrolet, was taken some time in March. The keys were with the pickup when it was stolen, a Wildwood Police report states.

The tag number on the vehicle at the time of the theft was DURG76 and the last six numbers of the VIN are 212976. The pickup had been customized and appeared to have aftermarket wheels on it.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Detective Clarkson at (352) 330-1355, ext. 306; (352) 661-0888 or by email at DClarkson@Wildwood-FL.Gov.