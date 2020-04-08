66 Villagers suffering from Coronavirus as two 11-year-olds test positive in Lake County

The number of COVID-19 cases in The Villages soared to 66 on Wednesday as Lake County reported that two children also are suffering from the potentially deadly virus.

Forty-nine Villages residents in Sumter County – the area where the majority of Villages homes are located – and another 17 in Lake County are suffering from the Coronavirus, with another 12 in Summerfield also testing positive. It’s unclear if any of those Summerfield cases involved Villagers or residents of other nearby retirement communities – Del Webb Spruce Creek, Stonecrest or Spruce Creek South – as the Florida Department of Health doesn’t provide that information.

All told, 298 tri-county residents have been identified with COVID-19. Of those patients, 146 are men, 151 are women and one is listed as unknown. There have been 11 deaths – seven in Sumter county including Villager Carol Lynch and two each in Lake and Marion counties. Sixty-three patients also have received care at area hospitals.

On Wednesday, Lake County identified two 11-year-old boys as patients. Their communities weren’t identified and it’s unknown if they traveled recently or had come in contact with someone else suffering from the virus.

In Sumter County, 91 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those patients, 51 are men, 40 are women and 27 have been hospitalized. Their ages range from 18 to 92 and their median age is 59.

Lake County continues to lead the way in the tri-county area with 139 patients – 132 of whom are residents. They are comprised of 67 men, 71 women and one person listed as unknown. Their ages range from 11 to 86, with a median age of 61. Thirty-two have been hospitalized.

In Marion County, 68 cases have been identified, with 65 of those being residents. The patients – 28 men and 40 women – range in age from 19 to 88, with a median age of 48. Six of them have required hospital stays.

All told, Florida is reporting 15,698 cases of the virus, with 15,234 of them being residents of the Sunshine State. There have been 323 deaths and 2,082 have been hospitalized.