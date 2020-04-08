85.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Meta Minton
Frustrated Villagers want answers about COVID-19 testing site at the polo fields

Consternation boiled over this week as exasperated Villagers sought answers about the UF Health Coronavirus drive-through testing site at the polo fields.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Too many COVID-19 hotspots in The Villages

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says there are too many COVID-19 hotspots in The Villages.
Letters to the Editor

Bicyclists should stay to the right

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident offers his ideas on bicyclists and safety.
Around Florida

Around Florida

DeSantis vows fixes to online system overwhelmed by unemployment claims

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced plans to rapidly repair the online system Floridians are using to file for unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 crisis.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Bobbie K. King

Bob King started spending his winters in The Villages in 1999. He spent much time traveling the U.S. and world, managing Iowa caucuses, tending to his former farm in Bluegrass, Iowa, investigating his genealogy and ancestors, and, most importantly, spending time with family and friends.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Barnes & Noble in The Villages latest business to shut its doors

Meta Minton

The Barnes & Noble bookstore in The Villages has closed its doors due to the fears of the spread of the Coronavirus.

The popular bookstore at Lake Sumter Landing had remained open for weeks, and had been drawing book browsers who were observing social distancing directives.

But now a sign has been placed in the window and the store is closed for the foreseeable future.

Signs at Barnes & Noble in The Villages indicate the store will be closed for the foreseeable future.

“At the request of public health officials, Barnes & Noble The Villages is temporarily closed,” the sign said. “We look forward to welcoming you back when we are able to reopen.”

Another sign indicated the store would be closed on Easter Sunday, April 12.

Both signs invite shoppers to visit the online store.

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Meta Minton

Opinions

Opinions

Joe Diffie and many other musicians have died from COVID-19

Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks at the death of country performer Joe Diffie from COVID-19 and attempts to determine if musicians are somehow more at risk of the Coronavirus.
Read more
Crime

Crime

Wildwood police seeking help in locating stolen older-model Chevy pickup

Wildwood police officers are searching for a pickup truck that was stolen in the city recently.
Read more
Crime

Belleview man popped on multiple drug charges after ramming deputy's patrol vehicle

A Belleview man was arrested Monday night after fleeing from Marion County sheriff's deputies and then ramming into a patrol vehicle.
Read more
