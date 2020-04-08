Barnes & Noble in The Villages latest business to shut its doors

The Barnes & Noble bookstore in The Villages has closed its doors due to the fears of the spread of the Coronavirus.

The popular bookstore at Lake Sumter Landing had remained open for weeks, and had been drawing book browsers who were observing social distancing directives.

But now a sign has been placed in the window and the store is closed for the foreseeable future.

“At the request of public health officials, Barnes & Noble The Villages is temporarily closed,” the sign said. “We look forward to welcoming you back when we are able to reopen.”

Another sign indicated the store would be closed on Easter Sunday, April 12.

Both signs invite shoppers to visit the online store.