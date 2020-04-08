85.9 F
Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Letters to the Editor
Frustrated Villagers want answers about COVID-19 testing site at the polo fields

Consternation boiled over this week as exasperated Villagers sought answers about the UF Health Coronavirus drive-through testing site at the polo fields.
Letters to the Editor

Too many COVID-19 hotspots in The Villages

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says there are too many COVID-19 hotspots in The Villages.
Letters to the Editor

Bicyclists should stay to the right

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident offers his ideas on bicyclists and safety.
Around Florida

Around Florida

DeSantis vows fixes to online system overwhelmed by unemployment claims

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced plans to rapidly repair the online system Floridians are using to file for unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 crisis.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Bobbie K. King

Bob King started spending his winters in The Villages in 1999. He spent much time traveling the U.S. and world, managing Iowa caucuses, tending to his former farm in Bluegrass, Iowa, investigating his genealogy and ancestors, and, most importantly, spending time with family and friends.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Wal-Mart limiting number of customers inside stores amid COVID-19 outbreak

A major chain store with locations in and around The Villages has made a sweeping change that will impact customers amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
Bicyclists should stay to the right

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Florida law defines the bicycle as a vehicle and grants it all the rights and responsibilities of other vehicles using the roadways. If there is a legal bicycle lane provided, you MUST use it.
When is a traffic lane shareable? Staying too far right on a roadway invites motor vehicles to pass you where they should not. The math is simple …. many county roads are 11 feet wide (including The Villages). The space needed to ride most bikes is 3 feet minimum, plus the legislated 3 foot safe passing distance, and the average width of a car is between 6.5 and 7.5 feet. 3+3+7.5 = 13.5 feet.  In the absence of bike lanes take your share of the travel lane.
Per Dave Lawrence article … While math and rules may work on paper they do not take into consideration texting or drivers under the influence. While on Warm Springs Avevnue yesterday a single rider was nearly centered in the right lane of a 45 mph road. Any driver not alert could have easily ran into him and ended his life. Yes, you have right to the lane but staying to the right seems a lot safer in my book.

Ralph White
Village of Fenney

 

News

Fenney food truck to re-open weeks after numerous violations

A food truck is returning to serve residents of the Village of Fenney after an inspection last month turned up several health code violations.
Golf

No tee times after 4 p.m. at any golf course in The Villages

Starting Wednesday, April 8, all Championship and Executive Golf Courses will close at 4 p.m. following the last tee time.
Opinions

Opinions

Joe Diffie and many other musicians have died from COVID-19

Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks at the death of country performer Joe Diffie from COVID-19 and attempts to determine if musicians are somehow more at risk of the Coronavirus.
Crime

Crime

Wildwood police seeking help in locating stolen older-model Chevy pickup

Wildwood police officers are searching for a pickup truck that was stolen in the city recently.
Crime

Belleview man popped on multiple drug charges after ramming deputy's patrol vehicle

A Belleview man was arrested Monday night after fleeing from Marion County sheriff's deputies and then ramming into a patrol vehicle.
