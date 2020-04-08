Bobbie K. King, born July 9, 1937, to Nobe King and Hattie Applegate in Trenton, Grundy County, Missouri, passed away on Sunday April 5th, 2020 in The Villages, Florida.

Bob attended Moline Community College and the University of Iowa. On November 22nd, 1958, he married Martha May Baker in Bettendorf, Iowa. They had two children: Michael Phillip King and Lorie Ann King.

Bob began his career in leadership and management at Eagle Signal, eventually transferring to Bandag, where he spent 24 years. In 1999, he retired and relocated part-time, with his wife, to The Villages, Florida during Iowa winters.

In 2009, Bob and Martha moved to Florida full-time. Bob was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was loved by his “baby dog,” Karman. He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in The Villages, FL and a former member of St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church in Davenport, Iowa.

Bob spent much time traveling the U.S. and world, managing Iowa caucuses, tending to his former farm in Bluegrass, Iowa, investigating his genealogy and ancestors, and, most importantly, spending time with family and friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, five brothers, and sister. He is survived by his wife, two children, four grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Bob will be laid to rest in Hope Lutheran Church’s Memorial Garden. Memorial service is to be announced.