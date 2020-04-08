85.9 F
Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Staff Report
Frustrated Villagers want answers about COVID-19 testing site at the polo fields

Consternation boiled over this week as exasperated Villagers sought answers about the UF Health Coronavirus drive-through testing site at the polo fields.
Letters to the Editor

Too many COVID-19 hotspots in The Villages

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says there are too many COVID-19 hotspots in The Villages.
Letters to the Editor

Bicyclists should stay to the right

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident offers his ideas on bicyclists and safety.
Read more
Around Florida

Around Florida

DeSantis vows fixes to online system overwhelmed by unemployment claims

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced plans to rapidly repair the online system Floridians are using to file for unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 crisis.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Bobbie K. King

Bob King started spending his winters in The Villages in 1999. He spent much time traveling the U.S. and world, managing Iowa caucuses, tending to his former farm in Bluegrass, Iowa, investigating his genealogy and ancestors, and, most importantly, spending time with family and friends.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Wal-Mart limiting number of customers inside stores amid COVID-19 outbreak

A major chain store with locations in and around The Villages has made a sweeping change that will impact customers amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
Bobbie K. King

Staff Report

Bobbie King

Bobbie K. King, born July 9, 1937, to Nobe King and Hattie Applegate in Trenton, Grundy County, Missouri, passed away on Sunday April 5th, 2020 in The Villages, Florida.

Bob attended Moline Community College and the University of Iowa. On November 22nd, 1958, he married Martha May Baker in Bettendorf, Iowa. They had two children: Michael Phillip King and Lorie Ann King.

Bob began his career in leadership and management at Eagle Signal, eventually transferring to Bandag, where he spent 24 years. In 1999, he retired and relocated part-time, with his wife, to The Villages, Florida during Iowa winters.

In 2009, Bob and Martha moved to Florida full-time. Bob was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was loved by his “baby dog,” Karman. He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in The Villages, FL and a former member of St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church in Davenport, Iowa.

Bob spent much time traveling the U.S. and world, managing Iowa caucuses, tending to his former farm in Bluegrass, Iowa, investigating his genealogy and ancestors, and, most importantly, spending time with family and friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, five brothers, and sister. He is survived by his wife, two children, four grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Bob will be laid to rest in Hope Lutheran Church’s Memorial Garden. Memorial service is to be announced.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Richard B. Dodge

As the City of St. Petersburg (FL) administrator, Rick Dodge led the efforts to attract the Salvador Dali Museum, a major league baseball park, and win an expansion franchise, the Tampa Bay Rays.
Obituaries

Chad Morgan Rose

Chad Rose was the Laboratory Supervisor at University of Florida Health The Villages Hospital.
Obituaries

Stephanie Lynn Krill

Stephanie Krill interned as a chef at Disney World and went on to further her career as a certified chef in The Villages.
Obituaries

Doris L. Presley

Doris Presley moved to Summerfield from Athens, TN, in 2015.
Obituaries

Carol Lynch

Carol Lynch’s full and happy life ended unexpectedly on April 2, 2020 after a 5 day stay at The Villages Hospital where she succumbed to the COVID-19 virus.
Obituaries

Doris Paese

Doris Paese was passionate about her flower gardening, loved playing Bunco and Bingo and was an adoring mom and memere to her entire family.
Obituaries

Linda D. Byrum

Linda Byrum was an award-winning professional portrait artist working in oil and watercolor.  She was also an excellent tennis player and for a time, was number one on the USTA tennis ladder for Anne Arundel County, MD.
News

Fenney food truck to re-open weeks after numerous violations

A food truck is returning to serve residents of the Village of Fenney after an inspection last month turned up several health code violations.
Golf

No tee times after 4 p.m. at any golf course in The Villages

Starting Wednesday, April 8, all Championship and Executive Golf Courses will close at 4 p.m. following the last tee time.
Opinions

Opinions

Joe Diffie and many other musicians have died from COVID-19

Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks at the death of country performer Joe Diffie from COVID-19 and attempts to determine if musicians are somehow more at risk of the Coronavirus.
Crime

Crime

Wildwood police seeking help in locating stolen older-model Chevy pickup

Wildwood police officers are searching for a pickup truck that was stolen in the city recently.
Crime

Belleview man popped on multiple drug charges after ramming deputy’s patrol vehicle

A Belleview man was arrested Monday night after fleeing from Marion County sheriff’s deputies and then ramming into a patrol vehicle.
