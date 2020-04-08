Finding a seat at Lake Sumter Landing becoming more difficult

Finding a seat at Lake Sumter Landing is becoming more difficult.

The commonly used chairs and picnic tables at the pavilion were taped off Tuesday night.

Work is taking place at Market Square and the square has been fenced off. Starbucks, one of the favorite hangouts at the square, has been closed for weeks due to concerns about social distancing in the era of the Coronavirus. The outdoor furniture was removed weeks ago.

Many Villagers have continued to visit the square and congregate in common areas, including the picnic tables at the pavilion.

On Wednesday, it was apparent that those old habits die hard.

One man brought his own lawn chair and was reading a book mid-Wednesday morning outside AM-640 WVLG.

Another couple found a spot in some tables still out between RJ Gators and Haagen-Dazs.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has been patrolling the square and dispersing crowds not practicing social distancing.

