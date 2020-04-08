Housekeeper in The Villages turns efforts toward sewing masks

Desiree Crosley has her own method of saving face in the wake of the Coronavirus in The Villages.

Crosley had to halt her housekeeping business here due to the virus but she and her family are doing something more important – making and giving away hundreds of masks.



On Friday at 6 p.m., at the Wendy’s restaurant on County Road 466A , Crosley will help distribute nearly 300 masks, free of charge. Crosley said healthcare workers and first responders will have first call on the masks, but everyone is welcome who needs one.



It’s part of a project that she, along with her daughter, Madison, mother Sharon Liebman and friend Viviana DeLos have been working on this month.



“We had to do something,” said Crosley, who lives in Summerfield but works in The Villages. “People are desperate for these masks. I work in The Villages and I see people going out without masks all the time. I want to do something to make them feel better and keep them safe.”

Part of what motivated Crosley to action was the high price of masks sold on the internet. Also, her mother is still recovering from breast cancer and Crosley understands what it means for a vulnerable person to keep safe with COVID-19 spreading.

“I had to make a choice; I stepped back from my job to stay home and take care of my mother,” Crosley said. “I told my clients that I didn’t want to risk their health and I didn’t want them to risk mine.”

The mask project has taken most of Crosley’s time. They were made with material her mother had at home.

“She loves crafting and we’ve been doing it all our lives,” Crosley, 37, said.

Basically, the mask assembly routine goes something like this: Desiree Crosley cuts the fabric, Then, her daughter, Madison, 15, folds it and pins it. Finally, Sharon Liebman, sews it all together.



“I enjoy doing this; to me it’s like crafting,” said Liebman, who cannot leave the house due to her illness. “I never made masks before but it’s not hard.

Madison Crosley also enjoys the mask project.

“It’s easy to do and it’s fun,” the teenager said.



Desiree Crosley estimates they have used about $1,000 worth of material and fabric. She added the cost of the masks they make is about $3.50 each.



“This isn’t about money,” she said. “There is so much negativity and sadness right now, we wanted to do something positive and make people feel good. And we want people in The Villages to stay safe and stay protected.”

Crosley said she would accept donations of fabric and for more information she may be contacted at: 352-410-2665. There is also information on her Facebook page