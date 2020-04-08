74.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 9, 2020
Thursday, April 9, 2020
Meta Minton
UF Health pulls plug on Coronavirus testing site at Villages Polo Fields

UF Health has shut down its Coronavirus testing site in The Villages even though frustrated area residents are desperately seeking appointments.
Letters

Letters to the Editor

Too many COVID-19 hotspots in The Villages

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says there are too many COVID-19 hotspots in The Villages.
Letters to the Editor

Bicyclists should stay to the right

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident offers his ideas on bicyclists and safety.
Around Florida

Around Florida

DeSantis vows fixes to online system overwhelmed by unemployment claims

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced plans to rapidly repair the online system Floridians are using to file for unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 crisis.
Obituaries

Obituaries

Bobbie K. King

Bob King started spending his winters in The Villages in 1999. He spent much time traveling the U.S. and world, managing Iowa caucuses, tending to his former farm in Bluegrass, Iowa, investigating his genealogy and ancestors, and, most importantly, spending time with family and friends.
Health

Health

Singer-songwriter David Olney died onstage of heart attack

The death of singer-songwriter David Olney, who suffered a heart attack and died while performing onstage, reminds us of the value of knowing CPR. Dr. Gabe Mirkin offers his thoughts.
Business

Business

Barnes & Noble in The Villages latest business to shut its doors

The Barnes & Noble bookstore in The Villages has closed its doors due to the fears of the spread of the Coronavirus.
Housekeeper in The Villages turns efforts toward sewing masks

Meta Minton

Desiree Crosley has her own method of saving face in the wake of the Coronavirus in The Villages.

Desiree Crosley, her mother Sharon Liebman and daughter Madison work on sewing masks they will give away on Friday in The Villages.

Crosley had to halt her housekeeping business here due to the virus but she and her family are doing something more important – making and giving away hundreds of masks.

On Friday at 6 p.m., at the Wendy’s restaurant on County Road 466A , Crosley will help distribute nearly 300 masks, free of charge. Crosley said healthcare workers and first responders will have first call on the masks, but everyone is welcome who needs one.

It’s part of a project that she, along with her daughter, Madison, mother Sharon Liebman and friend Viviana DeLos have been working on this month.

“We had to do something,” said Crosley, who lives in Summerfield but works in The Villages. “People are desperate for these masks. I work in The Villages and I see people going out without masks all the time. I want to do something to make them feel better and keep them safe.”

Part of what motivated Crosley to action was the high price of masks sold on the internet. Also, her mother is still recovering from breast cancer and Crosley understands what it means for a vulnerable person to keep safe with COVID-19 spreading.

“I had to make a choice; I stepped back from my job to stay home and take care of my mother,” Crosley said. “I told my clients that I didn’t want to risk their health and I didn’t want them to risk mine.”

The mask project has taken most of Crosley’s time. They were made with material her mother had at home.

“She loves crafting and we’ve been doing it all our lives,” Crosley, 37, said.

Basically, the mask assembly routine goes something like this: Desiree Crosley cuts the fabric, Then, her daughter, Madison, 15, folds it and pins it. Finally, Sharon Liebman, sews it all together.

“I enjoy doing this; to me it’s like crafting,” said Liebman, who cannot leave the house due to her illness. “I never made masks before but it’s not hard.

Madison Crosley also enjoys the mask project.

“It’s easy to do and it’s fun,” the teenager said.

Desiree Crosley estimates they have used about $1,000 worth of material and fabric. She added the cost of the masks they make is about $3.50 each.

“This isn’t about money,” she said.  “There is so much negativity and sadness right now, we wanted to do something positive and make people feel good. And we want people in The Villages to stay safe and stay protected.”

Crosley said she would accept donations of fabric and for more information she may be contacted at: 352-410-2665. There is also information on her Facebook page 

LIVE: Coronavirus Updates

Opinions

Opinions

Joe Diffie and many other musicians have died from COVID-19

Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks at the death of country performer Joe Diffie from COVID-19 and attempts to determine if musicians are somehow more at risk of the Coronavirus.
Crime

Crime

Villager once accused of burglarizing dead man’s home jailed in Marion County

A Villager once accused of burglarizing a dead man’s home in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown found himself behind bars Tuesday night after being arrested in Summerfield.
Crime

Wildwood man behind bars after being popped in Summerfield on drug charges

A Wildwood man found himself behind bars late Tuesday night after pulling into a Summerfield minimart with his seat belt unfastened.
